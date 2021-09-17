Eyes on the Street: New Two-Way Protected Lanes on Elenda in Culver City
Armadillos spotted on southern California streets! Culver City has nearly completed construction on a new two-way protected bikeway along Elenda Street. The bikeway is part of Culver City’s La Ballona Safe Routes To School Project. The safety upgrades are designed to facilitate students safely walking and bicycling to and from La Ballona Elementary School – located on the west side of Washington Boulevard at Elenda.la.streetsblog.org
