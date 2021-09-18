CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why the honey bee ‘apocalypse’ is based on a lie

By Eric Spitznagel
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Dodds, 36, started his first honeybee colony back in 2018. For just a few hundred dollars, he got 30,000 bees for the backyard garden he shares with his wife in New Hagerstown, Ohio. They were inspired, Dodds says, by their mutual concern for “the plight of pollinators.”. Honeybees are...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

A survey for the bees: Wisconsin-based app gathers data on wild bees

HORTONVILLE, Wis. — A new smartphone app created by the University of Wisconsin-Madison uses crowdsourcing to gather data on wild bees. The information could help growers attract some of the more than 400 types of wild bees in the state. Over the last 18 months, WiBee app users have been...
ANIMALS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Managed honeybee and bumble bee colonies in the US are up as much as 85%, a 60 year high, as independent researchers challenge bee apocalypse narrative

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Western honey bee (Apis mellifera) is amongst the best-monitored insects but the state of other managed pollinators is less well known. Here, we review the status and...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Crescent-News

Five ways to celebrate and support honey bees

(BPT) — Did you know honey bees are responsible for over 35% of the foods you eat, as well as the honey you enjoy? Honey bees are vital to the health of the planet and to the food chain, as they are necessary for pollinating more than 90 food crops including fruits, vegetables and nuts — plus alfalfa, which is used as feed for the livestock that supply our meat and dairy.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Hot 104.7

Why Are Bees so Bad Right Now in Sioux Falls?

The last few weeks of summer and the first few weeks of fall are always a great time of the year to enjoy your own patio or deck, or maybe one of the many restaurant and bar patios the Sioux Empire has to offer throughout the city. It's typically not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Honey bees suspected in deaths of 63 endangered penguins in South Africa

At least 63 endangered penguins may have died as a result of being stung by a swarm of honey bees at a beach near South Africa’s Cape Town city, according to preliminary investigations done by government officials and a nonprofit.The carcasses of the African penguins were found inside the Boulders African penguin colony in Simonstown, around 40 kilometres away from Cape Town on Friday morning, said a statement by government-run South African National Parks (SANParks).Officials suspect the penguins may have died sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.Expert advisers, officials and veterinarians from SANParks, Cape Town and penguin experts from...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Americans#Harper S Bazaar#National Geographic#The Post#Varroa#Time#The University Of Arizona#The New York Times#Abc News
Allrecipes.com

Why Are Honey Bottles Shaped Like Bears?

Certain products become synonymous with the packaging they are in, but that's often because of its functionality. Ketchup packets and bottles come to mind, as do soda bottles. But ever wonder why you often see honey in bear-shaped jars? It's not always the easiest to squeeze. In 1946, Ralph and...
AGRICULTURE
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Honey Pot Hill Orchards

One of my favorite fall activities is picking apples and enjoying the atmosphere of an apple orchard in New England. Over Labor Day Weekend, I visited Honey Pot Hill Orchards and took a beautiful walk through the orchard, ate some delicious apple cider donuts and drank refreshing apple cider. This orchard located in Stow, MA is hopping with fall activities for the family.
STOW, MA
Nature.com

Hunting dogs bark differently when they encounter different animal species

Previous studies have shown that vocalizations of dogs can provide information to human companions. While acoustic signals of dogs have been intensively studied during the last decade, barking during hunting activities remains unstudied. The experiences of hunters indicate that owners can recognize what animal species has been found based on the bark of their dog. Such a phenomenon has never been tested before. We tested such an ability by comparing barks that were produced when dogs encountered four different animal species: wild boar, red fox, rabbit and fowl. Classification results of a discrimination analysis showed, that based on barks of dachshunds and terriers, it is possible to categorize towards which animal species barks were produced. The most distinctive barks were produced during encounters with the most dangerous of these animals, the wild boar. On the contrary, barks evoked by red fox encounters were classified similarly as those towards other smaller and non-dangerous animals like rabbits and fowl. Although the red fox represents a potentially dangerous species, the barking provoked was not classified with a much higher result than barking at animals that pose no threat. This might indicate that the key parameter could be the body size of the animal the dog meets. We further tested whether the degree of threat from the species of animal the dog encounters is reflected in the structure of the acoustic parameters based on the valence-arousal model. We found that barks produced in contact with a wild boar showed significantly lower frequency parameters and longest duration compared to other barks. According to these results, it seems that the variability of barking depending on the species of animal a dog encounters is an expression of the dogʼs inner state rather than functionally reference information.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Take a Moment to Appreciate Nature’s Diversity with Fun Facts About the Leafy Seadragon

As an example of the majesty of life, the art of camouflage, and the extremes of evolution—one need look no further than the leafy seadragon of South Australia. Fondly called “Leafies” by the Aussies of Melbourne and Adelaide, it is a member of the genus that includes pipefishes, seadragons, and seahorses, and takes its name from the myriad of leaf-like protrusions along its body which serve only to camouflage it among seaweed stalks and kelp.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
IRS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy