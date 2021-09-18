CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Idaho Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKSFY_0c0B2MFY00

Adrian Ray Dealy, 43, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Dealy to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Dealy pleaded guilty to the charges on May 11, 2021.

According to court records, Dealy has a previous federal conviction for possession of sexually explicit images of minors. When Dealy was released from federal prison in 2013, he began serving a term of supervised release under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.

As part of his supervision terms, Dealy’s cellphone was equipped with software that monitored his cellphone activity.

In February 2020, Dealy’s probation officer learned he was using his cellphone to communicate with minors using a livestream video application.

The probation officer referred the investigation to a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). In reviewing information that had been created by the monitoring software on Dealy’s cellphone, the HSI special agent located evidence that Dealy had communicated, or attempted to communicate, with seven minor children and asked them to send him explicit images of themselves or undress for the camera.

Judge Winmill also ordered Dealy to forfeit the cellphone that was used to commit the offense. As a result of the conviction, Dealy will be required to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez commended the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Probation Office, which led to charges.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 8

Injun Joe
6d ago

He should just get a bullet in the head. That’s the best answer for people like this

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

United States Files Suit Against Tampa Doctor, Taking Kickback Payments In Return For Fraudulent Fentanyl Spray Prescriptions

The United States has filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Edward Lubin, a pain management doctor practicing in Tampa, alleging that he issued patients medically unnecessary prescriptions for Subsys, a fentanyl-based spray manufactured by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., and used to treat breakthrough cancer pain. Dr. Lubin allegedly participated in Insys’...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Tampa Men Plead Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Access Device Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft Related To COVID Unemployment Insurance Benefits

TAMPA, FL. – Kary Stevenson, 47, and Corey Quinn, 35, both of Tampa, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy count and a consecutive two years’ imprisonment for the aggravated identity count.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Police Arrest Nevada Man 47 Years After 7-Eleven Clerk Was Murdered In Cold Case

Police arrested a Las Vegas man on Sept. 16, 47 years after the murder of a Californian woman, according to local news outlets. Carlin Edward Cornett, 68, was arrested at his home in Las Vegas 47-years after the murder of 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant, Fox 5 reported. Bryant was working a solo shift at a local San Diego 7-Eleven on July 31, 1974, when she was stabbed to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#The U S Probation Office#Hsi
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Businessman, CFO Of Russian Gas Company Arrested On $93 Million In Hidden Offshore Account Tax Charges

A federal grand jury in Fort Myers, Florida, returned an indictment on Sept. 22 charging a Florida businessman with defrauding the United States by not disclosing his substantial offshore assets, failing to report substantial income on his tax returns, failing to pay millions of dollars of taxes and submitting a false offshore compliance filing with the IRS in an attempt to avoid substantial penalties and criminal prosecution.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Inmate Death Investigation Underway In Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation surrounding the death of an inmate on Sunday. On September 19, 2021, Keith Williams, 60, suffered a medical episode at the Orient Road Jail and became unresponsive. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Williams’ next of kin have been notified.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Deputies Searching For Burglary Suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries. On September 16, 2021, just after 12:00 p.m., the suspect broke into two vehicles at Robert’s Nursery located at 411 Kingsway Road North, Seffner, FL 33584. The suspect removed multiple personal items including credit cards, cash, and jewelry.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy