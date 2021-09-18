CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the average Netflix user, a Millennial woman without a college degree living in the American suburbs earning less than $50,000 a year

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYkVl_0c0B2KU600

Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Netflix has 74 million subscribers in the US and Canada.
  • Its typical user is a woman who lives in the US suburbs and has some or no college education.
  • The average user is also more likely to identify as liberal or a moderate, not republican.
  See more stories on Insider's business page .

Netflix is arguably the most ubiquitous streaming service, with 74 million subscribers in North America.

It appeals to viewers of all walks of life, but data from analytics firm Morning Consult shows there's a typical subscriber to the world's most popular streaming platform.

Netflix's average user is a millennial who earns less than $50,000 a year, according to US data prepared for Insider from the firm's global research platform, Morning Consult Brand Intelligence. Over half a million Americans responded to the survey between June and September.

The average Netflix user is more likely to be female, but only barely. And 68% of Netflix subscribers have some or no college education - about 33% have at least a bachelor's degree.

They also tend to live in the suburbs and politically identify as either a Liberal or a Moderate - just 34% of Netflix users that answered the survey said they were conservatives. Morning Consult also surveyed Americans who don't use Netflix and found that they are more likely to be republicans rather than liberals or moderates.

Morning Consult compared the data to that of the average US citizen, per Census data, and came to an interesting conclusion.

"The profile of a Netflix user actually looks very similar to the profile of the everyday American," Joanna Piacenza , who leads industry intelligence at Morning Consult, told Insider.

For example, the data shows that 68% of Netflix users don't have a bachelor's degree, compared to the 69% of US adults that also don't, according to Census data. And 15% of Americans have an income exceeding $100,000 - 17% of Netflix users are in the same economic position.

Netflix has focused on diversifying its content offering to appeal to children, teens, and adults, with genres ranging from action and horror to family-friendly.

The streaming platform's big draws include "Bridgerton" and "The Witcher," shows that people can watch only on Netflix. But the company's competitors, like HBO Max and Disney+, have taken a similar approach, which has attracted new viewers and helped the newer streamers catch up to Netflix in the market.

Netflix is no longer the only fish in the sea.

Read the original article on Business Insider


Business Insider

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after 3 years of dating

Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits after three years together. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six's Emily Smith and Mara Siegler on Friday that they are "semi-separated" but still love each other and "are on great terms." "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla...
CELEBRITIES
opelikaobserver.com

Less Than Paradise

The Book of Esther is a head turner. It’s about a Jewish woman (Esther), who parlays a place in the king’s harem into becoming queen of Persia. And oh yes, her cousin (Mordecai — who is her surrogate father), encourages and helps her to accomplish this. Sounds like the latest from Netflix or Hulu, doesn’t it?
OPELIKA, AL
vmware.com

How to Write User Stories Without Users

In my role as a consulting product manager at VMware Tanzu Labs, building products side-by-side with clients, I’ve noticed a trend: More and more, software leaders are seeing the value of including product managers and UX designers on their “non-traditional” projects. While these roles are most commonly associated with front-end, user-facing software applications, the principles we employ aren’t restricted to what you see on your screen; they can also be used to build better, more useful technology that’s used behind the scenes.
SOFTWARE
CinemaBlend

Manifest Season 4: Why Matt Long's Zeke May Appear Less Than Other Characters On Netflix

With Season 4 of Manifest officially happening, more information is already being spilled about the upcoming final season of the missing plane drama on Netflix. While cast negotiations were ongoing when Netflix picked up the series, most of them have been fulfilled, with one star even getting a promotion. That said, because the series was originally cancelled, Matt Long had landed a lead in a NBC pilot. So what does this mean for Zeke Landon?
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

