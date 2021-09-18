Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Peru Man
Thursday morning, a traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Keagan Kern led to the arrest of Steven L. Barnett, 26. Barnett was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He faces criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating without a license, and a felony arrest warrant issued out of Howard County.clintoncountydailynews.com
