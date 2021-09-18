CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Peru Man

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Thursday morning, a traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Keagan Kern led to the arrest of Steven L. Barnett, 26. Barnett was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He faces criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating without a license, and a felony arrest warrant issued out of Howard County.

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
Peru, IN
Crime & Safety
Miami County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, IN
Howard County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, IN
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Indiana State Police#Lsd#Howard Superior Court Iv
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy