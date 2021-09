The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority broke ground on four stormwater projects this summer. These projects will more effectively manage stormwater by reducing the amount of rain that enters our sewer system during intense and heavy storms. By using green infrastructure such as vegetated planters, dry stream bed channels lined with gravel, and stone and gravel storage we can work towards reducing basement backups and overflows of combined sewage and stormwater to the rivers. We are also rehabilitating a century-old sewer outfall along the Monongahela River, which is part of the larger Four Mile Run Stormwater Project. These projects, along with the rehabilitation of aging sewer pipes will strengthen our sewer system, better protect residents from flooding, and reduce pollution in our rivers and streams.

