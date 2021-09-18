CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Man Pleads Guilty In Multi-State Dog Fighting, Drug Trafficking Investigation

By National News
 7 days ago
A well-known dog-fighting trainer and breeder has pleaded guilty to a federal animal fighting charge as the result of an ongoing investigation into a significant multi-state dogfighting and drug trafficking ring.

Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture on Sept. 14.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dogfighting based out of Roberta, Georgia, which extended into North Georgia, Florida, and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020.

In February 2020, law enforcement executed 15 residential search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs that were being used for organized dogfighting.

“This case illustrates the connection between the underworld of drugs, organized crime, and dogfighting,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Vernon Vegas profited from these dogs’ pain and will rightly be held to account.”

“Vernon Vegas was the trainer to the trainers — he taught individuals about the bloody and brutal business of dog-fighting and worked to ensure it was thriving,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “Dogfighting ventures are magnets for a multitude of dangerous criminal activity. Our office and law enforcement will not tolerate animal fighting or the crimes surrounding it; we will seek federal prosecution when warranted.”

Between October 1996 and February 2020, Vegas, the owner of Cane Valley Kennels, bred, trained, sold, and transported dogs for the purpose of the dogfighting.

As part of his business, Vegas designed and offered a seven-week “keep” where he trained dogs for animal fighting ventures, prepared on-line pedigrees for the fighting dogs bred and trained at Cane Valley Kennels, provided advice to his co-conspirators on how to train dogs for purposes of engaging in animal fighting ventures, and kept a multitude of training and conditioning equipment including slat mills, chains, a staple gun, hanging weight scales, break sticks, flirt poles and various medicines to treat injuries or disease sustained by dogs made to fight.

Between January 2017, and February 2020, Vegas attended dog fights with co-conspirators Derrick Owens and Christopher Raines at locations in the Middle District of Georgia and advised Owens on various matters related to preparing dogs for animal fighting.

Vegas faces a maximum five years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Sherry Burdeshaw
6d ago

5 years and 3 years of supervision and 250,000 thousands dollars is not enough. He should be given ar least 15 years with 10 years supervision and 1 million dollars. He should also be made to go to the animal shelter and clean up after them. Also he should never be able to own another animal a day in his evil life.

David Arena
6d ago

The maximum penalty is 5 years. It should be much much longer. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

Guest
7d ago

Nail him, no one should use animals and people for their profit!. Get a decent job!

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Inmate Death Investigation Underway In Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation surrounding the death of an inmate on Sunday. On September 19, 2021, Keith Williams, 60, suffered a medical episode at the Orient Road Jail and became unresponsive. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Williams’ next of kin have been notified.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Justice For J6 Rally Organizer Said The Group Was In Constant Contact With Law Enforcement Ahead Of The Event

“Justice for J6” rally organizer Matt Braynard said the group was in constant contact with several law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., leading up to the event. “We communicated with them on a near-daily basis for two months and ahead of this, to make sure it all went smoothly, they were very responsive to everything,” Braynard told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “And for the most part, I think they did a phenomenal job in helping us coordinate and have a safe and successful event.”
ADVOCACY
The Free Press - TFP

Fossilized Footprints Found In New Mexico Believed To Be 23,000 Years Old

Fossilized footprints found in New Mexico show that human beings were living in North America roughly 23,000 years ago, the Associated Press reported Friday. The footprints were found in a dried-up lake bed in the White Sands National Park in 2009, according to the Associated Press. Scientists and the U.S. Geological Survey analyzed seeds embedded in the footprints to determine that fossils were 22,800 to 21,130 years old.
SCIENCE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

