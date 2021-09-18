FBI Seeking Tip On Explosive Devices Left Outside Of Michigan Cellphone Stores

The FBI is asking the public for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for two explosive devices which were left outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, two explosive devices were discovered at cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan, Michigan. Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe.

Both devices were contained inside USPS Priority Mail boxes, sealed with black duct tape, and placed outside the cellphone stores. There were threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T on the top of each box. The notes were signed either “HJ” or “Handcuff Johnny.” The letters “CMT” were written on each box.

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe these devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month. The letters, claiming to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” (CMT) were found at multiple telecommunications tower sites across the UP. The letters made specific demands to the telecommunications companies.

The FBI is seeking information regarding the person(s) responsible for the letters and explosive devices. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

This investigation is being worked jointly by the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan Police Department, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police.

