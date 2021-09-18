CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

FBI Seeking Tip On Explosive Devices Left Outside Of Michigan Cellphone Stores

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1GdS_0c0B1F6g00

The FBI is asking the public for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for two explosive devices which were left outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, two explosive devices were discovered at cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan, Michigan. Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe.

Both devices were contained inside USPS Priority Mail boxes, sealed with black duct tape, and placed outside the cellphone stores. There were threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T on the top of each box. The notes were signed either “HJ” or “Handcuff Johnny.” The letters “CMT” were written on each box.

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe these devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month. The letters, claiming to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” (CMT) were found at multiple telecommunications tower sites across the UP. The letters made specific demands to the telecommunications companies.

The FBI is seeking information regarding the person(s) responsible for the letters and explosive devices. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

This investigation is being worked jointly by the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan Police Department, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Police Arrest Nevada Man 47 Years After 7-Eleven Clerk Was Murdered In Cold Case

Police arrested a Las Vegas man on Sept. 16, 47 years after the murder of a Californian woman, according to local news outlets. Carlin Edward Cornett, 68, was arrested at his home in Las Vegas 47-years after the murder of 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant, Fox 5 reported. Bryant was working a solo shift at a local San Diego 7-Eleven on July 31, 1974, when she was stabbed to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Boston#Sault Ste#The Michigan State Police#Usps Priority Mail#At T#Marie Police Department
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Businessman, CFO Of Russian Gas Company Arrested On $93 Million In Hidden Offshore Account Tax Charges

A federal grand jury in Fort Myers, Florida, returned an indictment on Sept. 22 charging a Florida businessman with defrauding the United States by not disclosing his substantial offshore assets, failing to report substantial income on his tax returns, failing to pay millions of dollars of taxes and submitting a false offshore compliance filing with the IRS in an attempt to avoid substantial penalties and criminal prosecution.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

United States Files Suit Against Tampa Doctor, Taking Kickback Payments In Return For Fraudulent Fentanyl Spray Prescriptions

The United States has filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Edward Lubin, a pain management doctor practicing in Tampa, alleging that he issued patients medically unnecessary prescriptions for Subsys, a fentanyl-based spray manufactured by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., and used to treat breakthrough cancer pain. Dr. Lubin allegedly participated in Insys’...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
The Free Press - TFP

Two Tampa Men Plead Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Access Device Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft Related To COVID Unemployment Insurance Benefits

TAMPA, FL. – Kary Stevenson, 47, and Corey Quinn, 35, both of Tampa, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy count and a consecutive two years’ imprisonment for the aggravated identity count.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Deputies Searching For Burglary Suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries. On September 16, 2021, just after 12:00 p.m., the suspect broke into two vehicles at Robert’s Nursery located at 411 Kingsway Road North, Seffner, FL 33584. The suspect removed multiple personal items including credit cards, cash, and jewelry.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy