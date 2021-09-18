CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Judson Police Department Exploring Tesla Purchase

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electric police vehicle could soon be patrolling the streets of North Judson. Town Marshal Kelly Fisher has been looking into adding a Tesla to her department’s fleet. “Tesla also said that we could test the car. We could set something up where we could test it, obviously not in a pursuit or anything, but driving it, see how efficient it would be in charging and if it’s going to be where the battery’s going to last the 12-hour shift, and so forth.”

