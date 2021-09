The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unique challenges for us all. Limits on in-person interactions and events have taken a particularly heavy toll on the nonprofit community. At United Way of Moore County, we have had to re-think how we do business and rely heavily on technology and social media to get our message out, while still actively working to help fund the mission of local nonprofits. We have now begun our fall fundraising campaign to help support local nonprofit programs in our community.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO