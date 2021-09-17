CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Give Me Glow Limeade Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a bright, lime green with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was quite powdery, drier, and thin with a tendency to apply unevenly and be difficult to blend out. I also had a fair amount of fallout when I tried to build up the color from its more semi-sheer to medium coverage to anything higher. It stained my lids but lasted for around eight hours before fading a bit.

