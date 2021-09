WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Classic BMW wunderkind Jacob Ruud captured another race win in TC America TCX class competition Sunday at Watkins Glen Int’l. Ruud moved into the lead at the start of the race and survived a mid-race restart to secure the overall and TCX class victory. It was a rebound victory for Ruud, who fell out of contention during Saturday’s race with a flat tire. He has now won eight times this season.

