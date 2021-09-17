Give Me Glow Mojito Matte Pressed Shadow
Give Me Glow Mojito Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a medium, green-leaning aqua with subtle, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had medium pigmentation with a moderately powdery, drier texture that was thin and prone to fallout. I would recommend using this over an eyeshadow primer, but a tackier base would be even better. It showed signs of fading after seven hours of wear.
