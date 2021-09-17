CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Give Me Glow Mojito Matte Pressed Shadow

temptalia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Give Me Glow Mojito Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a medium, green-leaning aqua with subtle, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had medium pigmentation with a moderately powdery, drier texture that was thin and prone to fallout. I would recommend using this over an eyeshadow primer, but a tackier base would be even better. It showed signs of fading after seven hours of wear.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Rich Glow Obsessions Mini Face Palette Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Rich Mini Glow Obsessions Face Palette ($29.00 for 0.22 oz.) includes four shimmery shades of different takes on copper–they were more similar than they needed to be! The texture of the formula was where the palette fell short; it was firmer, denser, and thicker overall, which made it harder to pick up product evenly with a brush.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop So-Called Blush Stix

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop So-Called Blush Stix ($8.00 for 0.33 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark berry with strong, cool blue undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation, as marketed, that applied well to bare skin and layered well over foundation as it wasn't prone to lifting up my base.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clinique Red-Handed Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clinique Red-Handed Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a brighter, medium red with soft, warm undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff that applied evenly across my lips and seemed to soften/smooth out my lip lines.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Runway Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Runway is a moderately warm-toned, dark beige with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now available!...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matte#Mojito#Formula Overview
temptalia.com

ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a darker, peachy coral with strong,w arm undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth, lightweight texture that was velvety, smooth, and easy to spread across my lips. There was a little bit of product that accumulated in my deeper lip lines, which was noticeable after two hours of wear. It lasted well for three and a half hours and was lightly moisturizing while worn.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette Review & Swatches

MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette ($45.00 for 0.38 oz.) includes new formulas in an eight-pan palette. The Leather Lustre formula has a cream-powder feel, which gives the shades a denser, almost stiffer feel to the touch, though I found that in practice, they picked up readily with a crease brush and deposited/blended out well.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Diamond Bomb Diamond Veil Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Diamond Bomb Diamond Veil Palette ($42.00 for 0.31 oz.) includes three, sparkling highlighters with two new shades and one previously-released shade (Fenty Glow). The key takeaways one needs to know about this formula is that it is high-sparkle with a sheerer base and a consistency that can be fussy (ha, ha) to work with.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Danessa Myricks Rose Royal Colorfix Matte Review & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Rose Royal Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a deep red with moderate, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had rich color coverage in a single layer where a little went a very long way, so it was always better to use less and build up coverage–which was very doable–rather than try the reverse.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
temptalia.com

Golden Rage

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Golden Rage is a medium, orange-toned brown with warm undertones and a satin finish. It had mostly opaque, buildable color coverage that applied well to bare skin with a smooth, even laydown of product that diffused well along the edges.
VIDEO GAMES
temptalia.com

ColourPop Plush Like Me Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Plush Like Me 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is new for fall with a orange/red themed color story that included eight matte shades and four shimmer shades. All 12 shades performed well–they were pigmented, blendable, long-wearing, and easy to work with. The biggest “con” was that some of the mattes were on the powdery side, which is consistent with the brand’s matte formula generally, but there wasn’t really much fallout to contend with.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Sephora Stone (51) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Stone (51) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep, grayish-taupe with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable color coverage that adhered evenly to the lash line and moved fluidly over the skin without tugging. The texture was smooth, lightly creamy but had more of a velvety glide, which helped it deposit even color while not being overly wet and getting into fine lines. It lasted well for nine and a half hours and had about 70% still around after 12 hours of wear.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Forever Bewitching Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector ($35.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light-medium gold with moderate, warm undertones and a luminous, lightly dewy sheen. It had medium, buildable color coverage that was more inclined to sheer out as the creamy consistency spread out across my skin. The texture...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Anastasia Bubbly Stick Highlighter

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Anastasia Bubbly Stick Highlighter ($34.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a light-medium gold with moderate, warm undertones and a soft sheen. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, which was as marketed, that applied well to bare skin as it blended out evenly and didn't emphasize my skin's natural texture.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Page Me & Let's Vogue Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Page Me Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a medium-dark, reddish-plum with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. It had opaque pigmentation in a single layer, which was higher coverage than marketed, though the formula could be applied with less product for a sheerer application of color.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Sephora Tiramisu (13) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Tiramisu (13) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep brown with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color payoff in a single stroke, which applied comfortably to the lash line and fluidly for full, even coverage. The texture was smooth, creamy but not too soft, and remained blendable for a few seconds before drying down. It wore nicely for 10 hours with little fading and seemed to have around 75% left after 12-hours of wear.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Palette Review & Swatches

Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette ($48.00 for 0.43 oz.) is a new, limited edition color story inspired by three of the brand’s lipgloss shades. The palette contained six mattes and six shimmers, and while there weren’t any spectacular shades, the shimmers were consistently worse than the mattes and were the reason the palette scored so low.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Sephora Peacock Blue, Waterfall, Berry Sweet, Golden Hour, Sunshine Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had nearly opaque color coverage in one stroke, which could be built up to full coverage with a second layer or just doing shorter, more overlapping strokes during the initial application process.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Lancome Creme de Marron & Perfect Fig L'Absolu Rouge Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Lancome Crème de Marron (254) L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a light, peachy brown with moderate, warm undertones and a soft, luminous sheen. It had semi-opaque pigmentation that was buildable to mostly opaque coverage with a second layer. The texture felt smooth, lightly creamy, and thinner...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy