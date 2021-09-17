Give Me Glow Mojito Matte Pressed Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Stone (51) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep, grayish-taupe with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable color coverage that adhered evenly to the lash line and moved fluidly over the skin without tugging. The texture was smooth, lightly creamy but had more of a velvety glide, which helped it deposit even color while not being overly wet and getting into fine lines. It lasted well for nine and a half hours and had about 70% still around after 12 hours of wear.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO