After struggling at home in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to rebound on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo, for most of Josh Allen’s tenure, has had Miami’s number, but the Dolphins will look that prove that they are for real in 2021. Miami enters the game atop the AFC East after knocking off the New England Patriots 17-16 in Week 1. A win against Buffalo would not only keep them in the driver’s seat early in the year, but it would also give them two divisional wins.

