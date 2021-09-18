New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry goes to Gen Z at QB: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry enters a new phase Sunday. Let's call it the Mac & Zach era. For the first time in the 62-year history of the series, the Patriots and Jets will start rookie quarterbacks against each other -- Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, respectively. These aren't just any rookies. They're both first-round draft picks and are considered the long-term answers at the position.www.espn.com
