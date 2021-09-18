CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry goes to Gen Z at QB: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson

By Mike Reiss, Rich Cimini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry enters a new phase Sunday. Let's call it the Mac & Zach era. For the first time in the 62-year history of the series, the Patriots and Jets will start rookie quarterbacks against each other -- Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, respectively. These aren't just any rookies. They're both first-round draft picks and are considered the long-term answers at the position.

Zach Wilson throws first touchdown pass as New York Jet

The New York Jets took almost 44 minutes to get on the scoreboard in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. They hope the score is indicative of their future. First-round pick Zach Wilson kept the play alive and rolled right and managed to find Corey Davis, a free-agent signing in the offseason, in the end zone for a touchdown.
New York Jets: It’s going to be a long season for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets lost 19-14 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but it will only get worse from here for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers was rough for the New York Jets and their quarterback, Zach Wilson. The score suggests the game was close, but the offense’s shortcomings were glaring throughout most of the game. The team was missing Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole, but that’s not why there should be concerns.
New York Jets' protection issues could be pain in neck for Zach Wilson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New York Jets' offensive line is getting the brunt of the criticism, but Sunday's six-sack debacle wasn't solely the responsibility of the big fellas. It was a combination platter of:. A rookie quarterback in his first game. A formidable defensive front, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers.
Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the Jets. Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims on the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, September 17th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
Joe Namath on New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson: 'You gotta believe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Stamp of approval: It's a long-standing beat writer tradition that spans decades. Whenever the Jets unveil a rookie quarterback, which happens far too often, you call Jets great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath to get his take on the kid. He's the only member of the franchise's royal family of quarterbacks, so his words still matter.
New England Patriots' Mac Jones throws first NFL touchdown pass

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw his first career touchdown pass, connecting with wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a 7-yard score with 2:35 remaining in the second quarter of the team's home game against the Miami Dolphins. The quick-strike, play-action pass continued a notable theme...
Mac Jones Looks Solid In Patriots Debut But Can't Lead New England To Win Against Miami

The first throw of Mac Jones' NFL career didn't necessarily go as planned. On a 1st and 10 on a strong opening drive from New England, Jones took the snap under center at the Miami Dolphin's 30-yard-line and dropped back in the pocket. In what may have been his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, the rookie QB tried to squirm out of the grasp of three Dolphins who fired past the Pats' protection before Jones could ever get a good read on the defense.
Mac Jones, Patriots get first win, beat Jets 25-6 after Zach Wilson throws four interceptions

The Patriots forced four turnovers — all of them interceptions of quarterback Zach Wilson — on the way to a 25-6 win over the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium. On the other side, Mac Jones was 22-for-30 for 186 yards for the Patriots. Damien Harris shook off last week’s fumble to post 62 yards and a rushing touchdown on 16 carries, while James White chipped in with six catches on six targets for 45 yards, as well as a first-half rushing touchdown. Nick Folk added four field goals for New England, which captured its first win of the season.
A Week 1 delight for Jets fans: New QB Zach Wilson vs. former QB Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold almost shared a quarterback room in the Jets training center. On Sunday, they will be sharing the spotlight. Wilson, the prized rookie quarterback whom the Jets drafted second overall, will make his NFL debut inside Bank of America Stadium. Darnold, the Jets’ former franchise quarterback whom they drafted third overall in 2018, will make making his Carolina Panthers’ debut and face his former team for the first time.
New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels praises characteristics of Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was very critical of his performance in the team’s season-opening loss against the Miami Dolphins. Despite that, he still got high praise from his coaches, and that continued Wednesday when offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels met with the media. “I think he’s a very...
Jets’ Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh praise Mac Jones

The praise for Mac Jones and his rookie debut is pretty much unanimous at this point. Even though the Patriots lost on opening day to the Dolphins, the rookie QB Jones has been lauded by fans, media, teammates and coaches alike. The No. 15 pick is even getting high marks...
