FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Louisville odds and prediction for NCAA Week 4 game. FSU football will enter week four of the 2021 season with an 0-3 record for the first time since 1976 in Bobby Bowden’s first season. They will be hosting Louisville (2-1), who comes to Tallahassee off an exciting win over Central Florida last week.

