I'm Building My Entire Fall Wardrobe Around This Figure-Hugging Basic
As soon as September hits and the temperature drops from a sweltering 90 degrees to a slightly less burning 75, I start thinking about my fall wardrobe. I feel the urge to put away my more colorful pieces in exchange for sleek, tailored silhouettes in muted shades. The problem: This urge also results in a mini panic session, as I realize that I need to re-think my entire wardrobe. This summer, despite constant shopping, I found myself often saying “I have nothing to wear.” Now that fall has arrived, I have a solution — the ever-so versatile contour bodysuit. Incorporating more basics into my wardrobe means more easy styling options, and re-encountering this staple has made a huge difference in my quest to update my fall style.www.thezoereport.com
