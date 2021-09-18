Riverside City Council to Consider Employee Job Descriptions

The Riverside City Council is set to approve a resolution for job descriptions for city employees during their regular meeting Monday. Updated job descriptions for the city administrator, city clerk/treasurer, public works maintenance, and building inspector will be presented to the council for approval along with a financial services agreement with Speer Financial. Other items on the agenda include updates from the previous Trekfest, preliminary plans by Axiom for Railroad Park and a time and date for Trick or Treat day presented by Mayor Allen Schneider. The council will also receive a request from Highland Community Schools to approve activities for Boom Night.