Riverside, IA

Riverside City Council to Consider Employee Job Descriptions

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside City Council is set to approve a resolution for job descriptions for city employees during their regular meeting Monday. Updated job descriptions for the city administrator, city clerk/treasurer, public works maintenance, and building inspector will be presented to the council for approval along with a financial services agreement with Speer Financial. Other items on the agenda include updates from the previous Trekfest, preliminary plans by Axiom for Railroad Park and a time and date for Trick or Treat day presented by Mayor Allen Schneider. The council will also receive a request from Highland Community Schools to approve activities for Boom Night.

