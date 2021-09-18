Colts not committing to Eric Fisher playing in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. CB Xavier Rhodes has been ruled OUT for Sunday. Rhodes has been dealing with a calf injury that caused him to miss a full week of practice. With Rhodes out Sunday the Colts will likely lean on versatile defensive back TJ Carrie to fill in for Rhodes. Ya-Sin and Moore will start and Carrie will sub in on the outside in nickel packages. Except Isaiah Rodgers and maybe even BoPete Keyes to get some reps too Sunday.

