Colts not committing to Eric Fisher playing in Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts will have a decision to make leading up to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams when it comes to the status of left tackle Eric Fisher. The veteran left tackle is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game but was able to log a full practice for the first time this season. Head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that the Colts will use all the time they can to evaluate his status for the home matchup.coltswire.usatoday.com
