CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts not committing to Eric Fisher playing in Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts will have a decision to make leading up to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams when it comes to the status of left tackle Eric Fisher. The veteran left tackle is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game but was able to log a full practice for the first time this season. Head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that the Colts will use all the time they can to evaluate his status for the home matchup.

coltswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts: Zach Pascal spotted playing catch with fans before Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 20: Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts stretches for the game winning touchdown in as Vernon Hargreaves III #26 of the Houston Texans falls short during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Seahawks Week 1

Carson Wentz and the Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with updates from writer JJ Stankevitz throughout the game right here.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Los Angeles Rams#Afc Championship#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pup
chatsports.com

Colts Injury Report: CB Rhodes, DE Turay & LT Fisher Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. CB Xavier Rhodes has been ruled OUT for Sunday. Rhodes has been dealing with a calf injury that caused him to miss a full week of practice. With Rhodes out Sunday the Colts will likely lean on versatile defensive back TJ Carrie to fill in for Rhodes. Ya-Sin and Moore will start and Carrie will sub in on the outside in nickel packages. Except Isaiah Rodgers and maybe even BoPete Keyes to get some reps too Sunday.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 1: Colts Offense by the Numbers

Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, NFL.com, Football Outsiders, and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.
NFL
Midland Daily News

Fisher eager to move beyond Achilles injury, play for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Fisher's life changed the moment he felt the pain in his left foot last January. He watched the Super Bowl in agony, unable to protect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Tampa Bay's fierce pass rush. In March, he was released in a cost-cutting move by the only NFL team he'd ever played for, Kansas City.
NFL
charlottestar.com

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. JJ Stankevitz. (Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.) QB Carson Wentz. » FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: QB29. » Seahawks vs. QBs: 26th...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HorseshoeHuddle

Fisher, Rhodes, Turay Out vs. Seahawks on Sunday, Wentz to Play

QB Carson Wentz (Foot) Head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that Wentz would start for the Colts against the Seahawks after practicing in full the past three days. Wentz had surgery to remove a bone from his left foot just a little over five weeks ago. It’s pretty remarkable the recovery that he has made for an injury that could have sidelined him up to 12 weeks.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Colts' Eric Fisher Reportedly to Return for Week 2 vs. Rams After Achilles Surgery

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher reportedly is expected to start for the team in its Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Fisher tore his Achilles while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs released him in March.
NFL
NFL

Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line. Veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, whose spent nearly eight months recovering from a torn Achilles, is expected to start against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source familiar with the situtation. With All-Pro...
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher could return for first time since Achilles injury

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Former K.C....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy