CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Live Updates: Florida State at Wake Forest

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Florida State will face Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-2) and Demon Deacons (2-0) marks the first Atlantic Coast Conference game for both teams. It is also the first road game of the season for FSU. It can be seen nationally on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game between FSU and Wake Forest, click here.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
CBS Sports

How to watch Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Norfolk State 0-1; Wake Forest 1-0 Last Season Records: Wake Forest 4-5; Norfolk State 0-0 The Norfolk State Spartans are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET Sept. 11 at Truist Field. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTV

Wake Forest scores 20 unanswered in win over Norfolk State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest beat Norfolk State 41-16. Wake Forest scored 20 straight points, spanning halftime, to take control. On the first play of the second half, Jaquarii Roberson ran past the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Tops No. 14 Wake Forest For Third Straight Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Once again, Ohio State found a way. Despite being outshot 21-8 and outcornered 9-3, the Buckeyes got two timely goals in the second and third quarters respectively to notch a 2-1 win over No. 14 Wake Forest on Friday in Winston Salem, N.C. The Buckeyes improve to 4-1 on the season while Wake Forest is 1-3.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Espn#Acc#Noles247 Com#Updates#Pittsburgh Steelers#Norvell Dillingham
bloggersodear.com

How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0) vs Florida State Seminoles (0-2, 0-0)

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (Truist Field, 31,500 capacity, turf) Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App( IOS | Android) Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillFA. Instagram: @WakeFootball. Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants. : Wake -4.5 Over/Under: 61.5. ESPN Matchup Predictor: 63.8% chance to win.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS Sports

Wake Forest vs. Florida State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from proven model

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Field. The Seminoles hold a 30-7-1 all-time advantage in the series over the Demon Deacons, but Wake Forest won the last meeting in 2019 and the two programs appear to be heading in different directions. Florida State is 0-2 coming off a loss to FCS Jacksonville State, while Wake Forest is 2-0 and has made five consecutive bowl appearances.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
FSU

Comments / 0

Community Policy