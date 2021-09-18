Elise Stefanik’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Ripped In Stinging Editorial By Hometown Newspaper

Rudy Giuliani has been banned from appearing on Fox News. He’s reportedly “really sad” about it, too, which is understandable considering how frequently he’s appeared on the network over the course of his political career, especially since he hitched himself to Donald Trump. Fox News has declined to comment on Giuliani’s ban, but it appears it is a result of his repeated contention that the 2020 election was rigged and the lawsuits that resulted. It’s a worthy reason to ban someone, but then again, so is pretty much everything Giuliani has said and done during the Trump era and beyond. Here’s...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO