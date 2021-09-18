Elise Stefanik’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Ripped In Stinging Editorial By Hometown Newspaper
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) hometown newspaper offered a scathing response to her anti-immigrant rhetoric in a recent ad campaign. Stefanik, a Donald Trump loyalist, echoed the racist “great replacement” theory in ads warning voters of a “permanent election insurrection.” The conspiracy, which has been embraced by the far-right, posits that white people are being intentionally replaced by minorities and immigrants.editorials24.com
