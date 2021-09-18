CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elise Stefanik’s ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ Ripped In Stinging Editorial By Hometown Newspaper

By James Carter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) hometown newspaper offered a scathing response to her anti-immigrant rhetoric in a recent ad campaign. Stefanik, a Donald Trump loyalist, echoed the racist “great replacement” theory in ads warning voters of a “permanent election insurrection.” The conspiracy, which has been embraced by the far-right, posits that white people are being intentionally replaced by minorities and immigrants.

Times Union

Churchill: Elise Stefanik is wrong about Latino voters

ALBANY — In recent Facebook campaign ads, Elise Stefanik claims that offering a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants would doom her Republican Party. "Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION," reads one recent ad from the North Country congresswoman. "Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington."
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Saddened by actions of Elise Stefanik

I live a couple of miles from the border of the 21st Congressional District. In my 20s, I lived squarely in it as a resident of Bolton Landing, (although that was before its current gerrymandered version). From my years in the North Country, I grew to love Glens Falls. And...
Donald Trump
Elise Stefanik
Arkansas Online

GOP's Stefanik rips 'election insurrection'

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3 House Republican, is pushing the notion in Facebook ads that President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking a "permanent election insurrection" by expanding pathways to citizenship for migrants who entered the country illegally. The ads from Stefanik come...
ncadvertiser.com

Editorial: How low, Ms. Stefanik?

Back in 2017, white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches and chanting, “You will not replace us” and “Jews will not replace us.” Decent Americans recoiled at the undeniable echo of Nazi Germany. That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right wing, repackaged lately in what’s known...
Times Union

Churchill: The problem with Elise Stefanik's challengers

SARATOGA — Democrats are lining up to run against Elise Stefanik, for obvious reasons. The congresswoman from the North Country has provided potential opponents with plenty of material. But can any of the announced candidates actually beat the town of Saratoga Republican?. The Magic 8-Ball says ... outlook not so...
nny360.com

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik: Fort Drum and NNY will benefit from items in NDAA

WASHINGTON — As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am proud to have secured several provisions last week in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 that will benefit Fort Drum, our north country military families and veterans, and our defense stakeholders throughout New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Business Insider

AOC says House leadership's 'reckless' rush to vote on an extra $1 billion for Israel's 'Iron Dome' was 'deeply unjust' and 'created a tinderbox of vitriol'

On Thursday, the House passed a bill providing an extra $1 billion for Israel's "Iron Dome." AOC voted "present" as 8 other Democrats voted against the bill, and was later seen crying after the vote. She blamed House leadership for creating "a tinderbox of vitriol" after Hoyer ignored her request...
TheDailyBeast

Biden's Black Allies 'Pissed' Biden Is 'Following the Trump Policy' With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
Rolling Stone

A Brief History of Things That Did Not Get Rudy Giuliani Banned From Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has been banned from appearing on Fox News. He’s reportedly “really sad” about it, too, which is understandable considering how frequently he’s appeared on the network over the course of his political career, especially since he hitched himself to Donald Trump. Fox News has declined to comment on Giuliani’s ban, but it appears it is a result of his repeated contention that the 2020 election was rigged and the lawsuits that resulted. It’s a worthy reason to ban someone, but then again, so is pretty much everything Giuliani has said and done during the Trump era and beyond. Here’s...
Washington Post

Rebutting Trump's claims about fraud in Arizona, point by point

This article has been updated. As predicted, Donald Trump and his allies have seized on the preliminary report from the partisan and dubious review of voting in Maricopa County, Ariz., as validation of his long-standing claims that the election was tainted by fraud. Candidates for office (hoping to appeal to Trump’s voting base) and former staffers have lined up to elevate not the top-line recognition that President Biden won more votes in the county but, instead, the report’s assertions that certain chunks of cast votes are somehow dubious.
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham dismissed Rudy Giuliani's election-fraud arguments as the work of a third-grader, book says

Lindsey Graham was reportedly unimpressed with Rudy Giuliani's voter-fraud arguments. He described them as "third grade", according to a new book, 'Peril', by Woodward and Costa. Graham ultimately voted to certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump on January 6. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina described Rudy Giuliani's arguments that...
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Guest Editorial: We shouldn't give credence to anti-tech rhetoric carried by Republican conspiracy theorists

Today’s political landscape is filled with partisan opportunists, if not outright conspiracy theorists, and they have unfortunately gained traction in our daily dialogue. From the likes of Arizona’s own Congressman Paul Gosar to Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, extremists continue to push unfounded claims about the results of our election and promote dangerous rhetoric. More recently, we’ve seen the far-right continue their bizarre and retaliatory attacks against digital platforms for supposedly “censoring” conservative voices.
