Today Governor Brian Kemp joined 25 Republican governors in signing a letter to President Biden demanding immediate action on the crisis at the southern border. “The disaster at our nation’s southern border is an absolute travesty and the direct result of the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration. That’s why I joined 25 governors from across the country to request a meeting with President Biden to demand his administration immediately address this crisis and finally fulfill the federal government’s primary responsibility to protect our nation,” said Governor Kemp. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have thus far failed to secure our border with Mexico, leaving all 50 states vulnerable to drugs, crime, gangs, human trafficking, and a host of other issues from unvetted individuals from around the world. This must stop, and this administration must act.”

