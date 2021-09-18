CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

By Lauren Gray
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.

However, some health authorities have voiced concerns over the drug's growing availability. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have just released a warning regarding one particular type of marijuana, which they say may be putting you at risk of unexpected tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) intoxication and more. Read on to find out which kind of marijuana has the CDC and FDA sounding the alarm, and how to recognize a problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrFLQ_0c0Axd8S00
Shutterstock

As cannabis becomes more visible in legalized states, you're increasingly likely to come across delta-8 THC products, often sold in the form of vape cartridges or edible gummies. These are made with a compound produced naturally in cannabis that is typically considered to be less potent than delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient that causes marijuana users to feel high, Verywell Mind points out.

However, as the CDC and FDA note, the health effects of delta-8 products have not yet been adequately researched or appropriately regulated. They say these products may be labeled "misleadingly," resulting in confusion over what constitutes a safe dosage. "Products that contain delta-8 THC but are labeled with only delta-9 THC content rather than with total THC content likely underestimate the psychoactive potential of these products for consumers," the CDC cautioned in a new statement released Sept. 14.

This underestimation can have serious consequences. Consuming too much of the product can lead to adverse effects, including lethargy, disorientation, slurred speech, slowed heart rate, sedation, difficulty breathing, and even coma, the CDC says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKtTB_0c0Axd8S00
Shutterstock

The CDC says that because delta-8 products can be sold outside of regulated marijuana dispensaries "by a wide range of businesses that sell hemp," they are sometimes confused with hemp or CBD products, which have no psychoactive effects. "Consumers who use these products may therefore experience unexpected or increased THC intoxication," the organization warns.

Additionally, reports have skyrocketed of children ingesting a parent's delta-8 THC-infused gummies while believing them to be candy. A July 2021 report from the American Association of Poison Control Centers said there were almost 2,500 reports of children under 12 who accidentally ingested edible marijuana at home in 2020, reports CBS News. In 2016, there were just 132 such cases reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ef0Zk_0c0Axd8S00
Shutterstock

The proliferation of delta-8 products has already caused a spike in related poison control reports and hospitalizations. Between Jan. 1 and Jul. 31, 2021, the CDC says there were 660 reports to the American Association of Poison Control Centers of THC exposure related to delta-8 products. Eighteen percent of exposures required hospitalization, and 39 percent involved pediatric patients, according to the CDC. "These numbers are likely an underestimate due to the potential for inaccurate and incomplete information about products used by consumers," the health authority adds.

The CDC notes that several factors may determine whether you suffer an adverse event or side effects when using delta-8 products. These include "the type of cannabinoid ingested, concentration, route of exposure, and the individual characteristics of the person who consumed the cannabinoid such as their age, weight, and sex."

Delta-8 products are still relatively new on the market, and at present they remain largely unchecked by regulatory bodies such as the FDA. The CDC says that in addition to the heightened risk of overconsumption, some delta-8 products may also be contaminated with "heavy metals, solvents, or pesticides that may have adverse health effects."

"Some manufacturers may use potentially unsafe household chemicals to make delta-8 THC through this chemical synthesis process," the FDA elaborates in a warning also released on Sept. 14. "The final delta-8 THC product may have potentially harmful by-products (contaminants) due to the chemicals used in the process," they warn.

Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Take This Popular Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

People rely on medications to help address everything from alleviating pain to keeping serious medical conditions under control. But every so often, new information comes to light that may force us to reconsider the pills we take. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone taking one popular medication in particular should find time to speak to their doctor immediately. Read on to see if anything in your medicine cabinet is putting you in danger.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

