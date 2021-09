Tesla should address “basic safety issues” before it expands its “full self-driving” (FSD) mode. This is according to the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Jennifer Homendy. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Homendy said that the FSD label is “misleading and irresponsible”. She also said that Tesla has “clearly misled numerous people to misuse and abuse technology”. This comes after the NHTSA started investigating Tesla’s autopilot system after a number of crashes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is aiming for a wider release of its FSD mode by the end of September. The NTSB can make recommendations but does not have the authority to enforce limits or bans on Tesla’s technology.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO