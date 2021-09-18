CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Grassley Says Budget Spending Plan Would Feed Inflation

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Charles Grassley (R) believes a $3.5 trillion spending package currently being pushed by the Biden Administration will “feed the fires of inflation.”. The economic proposal to be spent over 10 years would invest in free community college, child care, and green energy, funded by tax increases on corporations. Democrats seek to pass the bill on party lines using budget reconciliation. Grassley tells KCII that Congress is spending too much money, “You’re going to find Republicans opposing it and enough Democrats have expressed some opposition or question about it that I think they may have a hard time passing it even if they want to do it along a party-line vote. But I believe that inflation is a real problem and we shouldn’t be doing anything to bring that yet higher.”

