In 2009, as U.S. immigration agents dropped off Laura Meza in Costa Rica, they asked for advice about where they could go for dinner or drinks that evening. The Army veteran stood more than 2,000 miles from home -- from her daughter and parents -- and wondered if maybe she could stop agonizing about when she would see her family again long enough to act as the immigration agents' tour guide.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO