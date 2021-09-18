CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Florida football: How Gators fans could affect Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama quarterback Bryce Young enters his first career true road start Saturday afternoon at Florida as the leader of college football's top-ranked team. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS and can be streamed through the CBS Sports app. The The Crimson Tide could be on upset alert, says ESPN college football analyst Roman Harper, if Florida's sellout crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is able to get under the redshirt freshman signal caller's skin.

SEC football: Alabama-Florida game leaves Kirk Herbstreit with surprising takeaway on Crimson Tide, Gators

Alabama survived Florida with this past Saturday's 31-29 final score at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, where the Crimson Tide held on after racing out to and nearly relinquishing entirely a 21-3 first-quarter lead. While 'Bama was not perfect, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit emerged from the tightly contested SEC football game focused on the Gators and how UF — led by fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen — battled.
Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen provides quarterback injury update

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on Monday said that redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson is receiving treatment on his hamstring and is expected to practice this week. Richardson entered the season as the Florida Gators’ backup quarterback, with Emory Jones manning the starting role. Richardson has shattered expectations in...
Bryce Young breaks another Alabama record in second career start

To say that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been a revelation to start the 2021 season would be an understatement. The 6-foot, 194-pound sophomore has led the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 2-0 start and in the process has done something that no other Alabama quarterback has ever done in the storied history of the program.
Alabama Football: Grit against Gators in Gainesville

Whew. That one was ugly. It feels more like a Gator loss than a Tide victory. Games like these are rough as an Alabama Football fan. We get spoiled into blowouts against highly-ranked teams… We don’t know what to do with ourselves when our beloved team hits a speed bump.
Bryce Young: Alabama wasn’t sharp last week, not proud of game film

Nick Saban throughout the spring, summer and preseason spoke about Bryce Young taking that next step as a leader within Alabama’s program. The keys to the quarterback coupe were his and with it came a certain responsibility to be a voice in the Crimson Tide locker room. Fast forward to Saturday and Alabama came out flat in the home opener with FCS opponent Mercer and with it came more challenges from Saban to leadership.
Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen gears up for Alabama, previews Crimson Tide game

Florida hosts defending national champion Alabama in the SEC's game of the week Saturday, a rematch of the 2020 season's conference championship game, pitting two of the nation's most talented rosters in front of a sellout crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Gators head coach Dan Mullen expects a big-game feel as he tries to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in 11 tries during his head coaching career.
Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's game day in Florida as Alabama returns to Gainesville for the first time since 2011. It's the conference opener and first true road game for the Crimson Tide. Join in on the discussion on the LIVE UPDATES thread on the BamaCentral message board. BE SURE TO...
‘Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter’: CBS’s Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 Games

(CBS Miami)– Week 3 of the college football season rolls on this weekend, and the Alabama Crimson Tide have proven to be just as dominant as ever. Nick Saban’s team has scored over 40 points in each of its first two games, and quarterback Bryce Young has seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The #1 Crimson Tide head to Gainesville to take on #14 Florida on CBS this Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.
Bryce Young 'very composed' in first-ever road start at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The first road start of Bryce Young’s Alabama career was played in front of the fifth-largest crowd to ever watch a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (90,887). The Crimson Tide quarterback, despite a delay of game penalty, handled the environment well. “I thought Bryce did a...
Nick Saban on Bryce Young after close Alabama win over Florida

Nick Saban knew the Alabama Crimson Tide would be tested on Saturday vs. the Florida Gators. Florida managed to claw back and keep the game close, but Alabama managed to escape the Swamp with a narrow 31-28 win. Crimson Tide first-year quarterback Bryce Young was particularly impressive as he faced...
Bryce Young shows poise in the face of Florida’s hostile crowd

For the first road start of Bryce Young’s Alabama career, it sure was memorable one. In the face of over 90,000 strong at Ben Hill Stadium, the Florida Gators gave everything the Crimson Tide could handle and then some. Outside of three straight scoring drives in the first quarter, points...
Perfect? No, but Bryce Young's Florida experience was an invaluable one

Bryce Young, in his first true SEC road environment, had to fight. He had to fight the fifth-largest crowd in the history of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. He had to fight a Florida defense who sent blitzes anywhere from Fort Lauderdale to Tallahassee. He even had to fight the clock in The Swamp, which picked about the worst time possible to crap out in the game’s final minutes.
Crimson and Coffee: Bama in NFL, Florida game, Bryce Young

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to the Crimson and Coffee. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Crimson Tide sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more in Crimson and Coffee.
