CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Comedy Arena presents ComedySportz

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A ComedySportz match is comedy played as a sport where two teams of improvisational performers compete in various improv games and performing scenes, with audience members judging the results and awarding points. In every match, a ComedySportz referee monitors the action and administers fouls as necessary.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
myboca.us

COMEDY ON THE GREEN

Comedy on the Green presents an evening with Ted Alexandro, star of his very own Comedy Central special and nationally touring opening act for Jim Gaffigan. Along with feature act, Dave Siegel, it's all part of a night of stand-up comedy in downtown Boca Raton's newly renovated illustrious outdoor space.
TV & VIDEOS
Quad-Cities Times

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks" Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso" Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method" Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" Should win: Goldstein. Will win: Yang. Four "Ted Lasso" cast members earned nominations. Goldstein, to me,...
CELEBRITIES
Democrat-Herald

COMEDY SERIES

It appears the year after the unprecedented "Schitt's Creek" Emmy sweep that voters will cast their lot with another heartwarming comedy populated with likable characters and a generous view of humanity. And why not? When you're confronted with grim news and ignorant displays of selfishness on a daily basis, it's comforting to escape to a place where characters treat each other with kindness and refuse to indulge their worst impulses.
TV SERIES
skiddle.com

Alex vs Men Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Alex VS Men is a comedy battle. Brought to you by comedians Alexandra Haddow & a random man. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Alex VS Men is a comedy battle. Brought to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedysportz#Improv Comedy#Weather
skiddle.com

AIDIF Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night (& podcast) brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. All I Do Is...
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents Dean Edwards

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dean Edwards is an American actor, comedian, and writer most notably recognized for his two-year tenure as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Edwards is best known for his multitude of celebrity impressions that include Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo’Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy. Recently, Edwards showcased his talents in his first comedy special on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Barry Laminack

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present visiting comedian Barry Laminack. With his energetic and hilarious look at the world, Laminack has captured the attention of comedy audiences around the country. From his perspective on marriage, pop culture, and life in general, to his experience going through Hurricane Harvey, nothing is off limits when it comes to his comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
neworleanslocal.com

Comedy Gumbeaux

We’ve been missing a good laugh….but don’t worry, Comedy Gumbeaux is back! On Thursday, September 23, 2021, Comedey Gumbeaux is coming back to the Howlin’ Wolf. Some of the world’s most talented comedians have come across the Howlin’ Wolf’s stage and on Thursday you can enjoy the latest comedy talent. Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Mark Valley, Baratunde Thurston (to name a few) have all graced the stage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
TribTown.com

JCCT presenting ‘The Gods of Comedy’ next two weekends

A comedy is just what Jackson County Community Theatre needed. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 season, the Brownstown theater has actors and actresses back onstage this year. Even if there are still some guidelines to follow, the thespians are glad there’s an opportunity to express themselves in...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Sonoma Index Tribune

It’s comedy night at the Reel

Another big yuckfest is headed our way Friday, Sept. 17 at the Reel and Brand in uptown El Verano. Three hard-working touring comics will do their level best to crack us up, starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature three brave souls who live to tell funny stuff and...
EL VERANO, CA
cascadebusnews.com

Comedy & A Cause Presents Comedy Legend Bob Saget

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre) If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, Comedy & A Cause is offering a $5 discount for each ticket you purchase by joining their VIP Comedy Community. Text BOB SAGET to this number: 541-287-7272, or just click the number and it will prompt you...
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Pavlov's Dogs

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pavlov's Dogs are an improv comedy troupe that have been performing in Dallas since 1998. They've performed all over the state of Texas and appeared in the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin.
DALLAS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Comedian Teo González at Arena Theatre

The popular “comediante de la cola de caballo (comedian with the ponytail)” arrives in Houston for a night of hilarious comedy that has helped González tour the world across multiple decades. Please note this performance will be in Spanish. Admission. Tickets range from $36 to more than $100, but you...
HOUSTON, TX
creativeloafing.com

Fifth Place Comedy Presents Dustin Sims

A comedian from Oxford, Alabama, Dustin Sims is best known for his Snapchat videos and ‘Talking to Myself’ series. His unique style of storytelling has accumulated him over a MILLION followers across social media. Dustin’s raw comedy is mostly centered around bizarre life experiences that are guaranteed to keep you laughing!
OXFORD, AL
City Journal

A Comedy Legend

Norm Macdonald, who has died at 61, was a comedic genius whose irreverence and inimitable delivery made millions of people laugh harder than almost anyone else could make them do—whether he was taking shots at mainstream figures (O. J. Simpson, the Clintons), constructing elaborate setups for impossibly simple punchlines (depressed moths, massacres in Vietnam), or saving dull affairs by subverting expectations (celebrity roasts and awards events, big and small). A private man who kept his nine-year battle with cancer out of the public eye, Macdonald occasionally showed flashes of a deep seriousness, expressing frustration with an increasingly intolerant popular culture and offering genuine insights in interviews and in an uproarious pseudo-memoir. But in the final analysis, he was a pure aesthete of jokes and one of the funniest people around.
CELEBRITIES
Sun-Journal

Maine Event Comedy presents the fifth annual Tightest Five comedy contest

Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has The Tightest Five? Twenty-four of New England’s rising comedy stars will give it their best shot in Maine Event Comedy’s fifth annual Tightest Five contest. The first preliminary round will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
East Tennessean

The Reece Museum presents “Illustrating Dante’s Divine Comedy”

“Illustrating Dante’s Divine Comedy” is an exhibition that celebrates the 700th Anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s poem “The Divine Comedy.” This exhibition is being held in the Reece Museum here on campus. Within the exhibit, forty-six Salvador Dali prints have been displayed in order of the storyline in “The Divine Comedy.”...
MUSEUMS
pdxpipeline.com

The Siren Theater Presents Improv Giants | Personal Stories and Smart Comedy

The Siren Theater is all about comedy and tonight we bring you a night of personal stories and smart and sexy improv comedy from some of Portland’s best and most experienced improvisers (think Upright Citizens Brigade or Second City)! The audience provides a suggestion that inspires our monologists personal stories told right on the spot, then the Giants make up hilarious scenes based on these stories.
PORTLAND, OR
culturemap.com

Improv Addison present Harland Williams

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Comedian and actor Harland Williams is known for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand-up and sketch comedy routines. He's had roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Catastrophic Theatre presents The Drama Squad

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Drama Squad will perform for larger audiences while continuing to implement the same safety measures as before. Audiences will experience a variety show consisting of original pieces created by Catastrophic artists, including music, dance, comedy, drama, puppetry, and a really twisted clown.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy