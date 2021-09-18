The Comedy Arena presents ComedySportz
A ComedySportz match is comedy played as a sport where two teams of improvisational performers compete in various improv games and performing scenes, with audience members judging the results and awarding points. In every match, a ComedySportz referee monitors the action and administers fouls as necessary.
