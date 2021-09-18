Barry Whistler Gallery presents Terrell James: "Painting From Here" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Barry Whistler Gallery will present "Painting From Here," an exhibit made up of 22 works by Terrell James, the storied abstractionist of Texas and the city of Houston. The emphasis of the show will be on six paintings from 2013 to 2021 incorporating a square format of 66” x 66” that she often uses. This focus will take the visitor through variation in approach and pallet be it atmospheric or linear.