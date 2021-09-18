Iliza Shlesinger: The Back in Action Tour
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Iliza Shlesinger will come to Grand Prairie as part of The Back in Action Tour. The Dallas-raised comedian is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has five Netflix specials to her credit, including 2019's Unveiled.dallas.culturemap.com
