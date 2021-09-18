Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish)
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish). The production improvises an original musical with the help of the audience and existing Broadway musical song titles. This show has all the musical tropes people love (and love to hate) and catchy original songs that audiences be humming all the way home.dallas.culturemap.com
