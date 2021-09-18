CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish)

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish). The production improvises an original musical with the help of the audience and existing Broadway musical song titles. This show has all the musical tropes people love (and love to hate) and catchy original songs that audiences be humming all the way home.

dallas.culturemap.com

cascadebusnews.com

Comedy & A Cause Presents Comedy Legend Bob Saget

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre) If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, Comedy & A Cause is offering a $5 discount for each ticket you purchase by joining their VIP Comedy Community. Text BOB SAGET to this number: 541-287-7272, or just click the number and it will prompt you...
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

The Riot Standup Comedy Show presents Clean-ish Comedy Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Clean-ish Comedy Showcase is a standup comedy show where all of the comics do clean(er) material. This show is recommended for ages 13+, and will feature comics Brian Gendron, Drew Jordan, Neal Rosen, Kate Vance, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Barry Laminack

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present visiting comedian Barry Laminack. With his energetic and hilarious look at the world, Laminack has captured the attention of comedy audiences around the country. From his perspective on marriage, pop culture, and life in general, to his experience going through Hurricane Harvey, nothing is off limits when it comes to his comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Comedy Arena presents ComedySportz

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A ComedySportz match is comedy played as a sport where two teams of improvisational performers compete in various improv games and performing scenes, with audience members judging the results and awarding points. In every match, a ComedySportz referee monitors the action and administers fouls as necessary.
TV & VIDEOS
Broadway.com

Meet the Stars of Broadway's New Comedy Chicken & Biscuits

The Broadway cast of "Chicken & Biscuits" It's time for a family reunion! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits is getting ready to begin Broadway performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 ahead of an October 10 opening night. The cast includes Norm Lewis as Reginald, Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere at the Queens Theatre and making their Broadway debuts are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. See the cast and creative team have a reunion of their own in the photos below!
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Dallas Comedy Club presents Dean Edwards

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dean Edwards is an American actor, comedian, and writer most notably recognized for his two-year tenure as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Edwards is best known for his multitude of celebrity impressions that include Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo’Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy. Recently, Edwards showcased his talents in his first comedy special on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
yourstephenvilletx.com

Theatre at Tarleton to present Ludwig comedy 'Leading Ladies'

STEPHENVILLE — Theatre at Tarleton will present the Ken Ludwig farce Leading Ladies at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 21-26, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville. Set in York, Pa., in 1958, the comedy follows two down-on-their-luck actors who read in a newspaper that an ailing woman...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
theintelligencer.com

WISP to present Broadway revue this weekend in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — A Broadway revue is coming to town, so get ready to celebrate Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m., courtesy of the Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances. WISP is a nonprofit arts initiative started in 2017 by gifted performers Robert Iovanna and wife Karen Wagner-Iovanna, who have dedicated their talents to encouraging actors, young and old, to develop their skills on stage in the performing arts.
THEATER & DANCE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Museum hosts concert at Broadway Theater

Sweetwater County -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting “Music of the Community,” a multi-band concert and panel discussion at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, Sept. 24. Admission for the event is free. Performing will be local talent ZamTrip, Sickamore Treezy, and Dave Pedri and the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
culturemap.com

Cara Mía Theatre Co. presents Your Healing is Killing Me

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As the first ever production in the Latino Cultural Center’s new multiform Black Box Theatre, Cara Mía Theatre presents Virginia Grise’s artistic and political manifesto Your Healing is Killing Me.
THEATER & DANCE
funcheap.com

“Vent!” An Interactive Comedy Show for Malcontents (SF)

VENT! invites the audience to submit their gripes, grievances, rants and raves – from the mundane to the extraordinary – and discuss them in an open forum, in front of everyone! Whether it’s folks who wear their masks on their chin or people who walk their cats on leashes, we want to hear your issues with humanity. The rest of the world might not care about your problems, but we do!
TV & VIDEOS
HeraldNet

Theater, dance and comedy shows around Snohomish County

The listings include Historic Everett Theatre, Edmonds Center for the Arts and Thumbnail Theater shows. Red Curtain: The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville (in the Goodwill shopping center, behind the Everett Community College cosmetology school); 360-322-7402; redcurtainfoundation.org. “The Odd Couple — the Neil Simon comedy, adapted for film and TV within the same decade — shows through Sept. 26. The plot concerns two mismatched roommates: the neat, uptight Felix Ungar and the slovenly, easygoing Oscar Madison. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and military.
CBS New York

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season. “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards. “I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I...
THEATER & DANCE

