Steven Gerrard wants three points as Rangers fans look forward to celebrations

 7 days ago
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to the Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers fans to enjoy flag day at Ibrox on Sunday but insists getting three points is his prime focus.

The Light Blues supporters will celebrate last season’s 55th cinch Premiership title win before the game against Motherwell.

The Gers boss insists the supporters deserve to see the first league flag in a decade unfurled in Govan but victory is at the forefront of his mind as he looks for his side to bounce back from the 2-0 Europa League defeat by French side Lyon at home on Thursday night.

The Light Blues manager noted that flag day had been delayed from its traditional first home game of the season until a full house could attend Ibrox and said: “I think the fans deserved the moment. Unfortunately it couldn’t be at the beginning of the season, we had to be patient.

“I think it is all about the fans enjoying that, they deserve it and we are really pleased that they can enjoy that.

“We will be aware of it and respect it of course but for me, the key thing from the weekend is try to take three points, it is as simple as that.”

With attacker Ryan Kent out with a hamstring problem, former Aberdeen forward Scott Wright could get a start and he is looking to grasp at any opportunity to show what he can do.

He said: “I will always be like that whether Ryan is fit or unfit.

“Unfortunately for Ryan he has picked up a knock and hopefully it is not going to be too bad.

“I’ve got to be like that, especially with the competition for places we have got in this squad. If you don’t you get left behind.

“I always look to show the manager what I am capable of and what I can bring to the team.

“It will be different from the start but all I can do if I get the chance is try to show him what I can do.”

