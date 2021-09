All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The works in the "Aesthetics of Health" exhibition are the result of a partnership between the Department of Art and Art History and Livestrong Cancer Institutes that explores the intersection of art and healthcare. By creating art with and for cancer patients, caregivers, and clinical staff, "Aesthetics of Health" students use their art to make connections and build relationships with others in a clinical setting. Students in the course explore community-based practice, the application of therapeutic arts, science and medicine, and inserting a higher level of empathy into their creative work.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO