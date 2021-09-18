SITE131 presents "Fresh Faces from the The Rachofsky Collection" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. While The Rachofsky Collection has focused on Post-war art including Minimal, German expressionist, Italian Arte Povera, and Post-war Japanese works, there has always been an interest in collecting the art of our time. Glasstire founder and author Rainey Knudson will pen the essay about The Rachofsky’s growing assemblage of newer talents now available for viewing. Two early exhibitions at The Rachofsky House, in 2006-07 and then again in 2008, presented new acquisitions of emergent artists.dallas.culturemap.com
