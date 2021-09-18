CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SITE131 presents "Fresh Faces from the The Rachofsky Collection" opening reception

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. While The Rachofsky Collection has focused on Post-war art including Minimal, German expressionist, Italian Arte Povera, and Post-war Japanese works, there has always been an interest in collecting the art of our time. Glasstire founder and author Rainey Knudson will pen the essay about The Rachofsky’s growing assemblage of newer talents now available for viewing. Two early exhibitions at The Rachofsky House, in 2006-07 and then again in 2008, presented new acquisitions of emergent artists.

Art for the People Gallery presents Amanda Witucki: "Colors of the Season: Stories from my Mother’s Life" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art for the People Gallery will host Amanda Witucki's solo show, “Colors of the Season: Stories from My Mother’s Life." The exhibit explores color palettes inspired by her mother’s life from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
Patrick Jones Gallery presents Angela Fabbri: "New Works" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After completing her seven-year abstract study, Angela Fabbri unveiled her contemporary realism series, "Inversion." With the foundation for this series beginning in 2000, Fabbri took inspiration from the next 17 years and created the debut collection. Unveiled in September 2017, each piece has a specific story that inspires each detail. Each piece represents a specific experience in her life that she believes greatly impacted getting her to where she is and who she is today. The value of time is a common theme in Fabbri’s work. With the letters being backwards, the viewer has to focus more intently to decode the messages, the painting draws audiences in and before they know it they're fully present in that moment. Each painting has a repeated message as well as a hidden message.
Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Alexandre Hogue: "The Modern Work" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alexandre Hogue was a passionate observer of life, and the act of painting directly from nature and experience informed his work throughout his long career, which spanned from the early 1920s until his death in 1994. Nature, to Hogue, was the entire sensorial realm of experience, whether he worked from landscape or from the figure, from memory or imagination.
Ro2 Art presents Ray-Mel Cornelius: "Atmosphere" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ro2 Art will present Ray-Mel Cornelius: "Atmosphere." This body of work is influenced by the artist’s memories of growing up in rural Texas, as well as Precisionism, Symbolism, Surrealism, and Pop Art movements. The color palette is one of optimism. Cornelius begins with a field of purple with each work, and then brings light to build up the visual elements in his compositions. This creates a vibrating effect when paired against reds and oranges, and a deep richness to cool hues.
The Cedars Union presents "Whereabouts" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Cedars Union will present "Whereabouts," its second exhibition in its 200 square foot pop-up space S14. The show explores the ways in which people connect to places with artworks that bring together nature, culture, and history, highlighting how environment actively shapes identity. Accompanying members’ work is an interactive piece inviting visitors to tell their own place-based story through the use of maps and stickers. The color-coded stickers, attached to questions such as “Where are you from?” and “Where do you miss?” allow the viewer to add their life’s journey to the exhibition.
Fort Works Art presents Austin Uzor: "New Meanings" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Works Art will present "New Meanings," a solo exhibition by the Nigerian-born and Texas-based artist, Austin Uzor, who recently earned his MFA from the University of North Texas.
Gray Contemporary presents Matthew Woodward: "On Longing" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "On Longing" brings together a series of new drawings by Matthew Woodward. Including works that span the last four years, these works showcase a changed direction for Woodward. Woodward continues to examine the material and emblematic conditions of mourning, however, here he pivots to explore mark-making set strictly to black and white surfaces and contexts.
Lawndale Art Center presents David McGee: "The Sankofa Project" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Derived from the Ghanian word “sankofa,” meaning “one must acknowledge the past in order to move forward,” "The Sankofa Project" is a multi-year curatorial project examining the historical events leading up to our current moment of social unrest and racial reckoning. Artwork curated by Malone will be presented on Lawndale’s east-facing windows off of Main Street and accompanied by programming to inspire dialogue within our community.
Fort Worth Contemporary Arts presents "Stack for Martha's Sisters" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As partners and collaborators, Dani & Sheilah ReStack make video and photographic installations that explore connections between the domestic and the feral in contemporary life. Their approach weaves together real and mythical understandings of family, intimacy, place, desire and ritual. They often employ aspects of social practice and performance as a means to examine queerness, site-specific histories and human-animal relationships.
SMU’s Pollock Gallery and Miles of Freedom present "The Arts of Oppression" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Pollock Gallery of SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts, in collaboration with Dallas-based non-profit Miles of Freedom, will present "The Arts of Oppression," an exhibit and auction of more than 180 works by people currently or formerly in prison. Proceeds will benefit the featured artists and Miles of Freedom.
French Label Reception Present Restaurant-Inspired T-Shirt Capsule

Continuing to build on its influences from bars, restaurants and cafes, French label Reception has debuted a capsule of long-sleeve tees inspired by three unique restaurants from around the world. The three spots—Caffe Meditaerraneum in Berkeley, California, Bistronoma in Meysse, France, and RSC0027 Panificio Angelo in Brindisi, Italy—are referenced through...
The Moody Center for the Arts presents Kapwani Kiwanga: "The Sand Recalls the Moon’s Shadow" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In her first solo exhibition in Houston, Kapwani Kiwanga created two site-specific installations for the Moody, "Maya-Bantu" and "Dune." Both works will address linkages between trade and labor, as well as society and the environment. The "The Sand Recalls the Moon’s Shadow" exhibition also includes Kiwanga’s 2012 video, "Vumbi," which draws attention to the nuanced relationship between humans and the planet. Collectively, these works meditate on raw material as a primary resource, simultaneously in the context of cultural exploration and economic development.
HOUSTON, TX
Leave Me with You!: Opening Reception

SUNY Oneonta’s art gallery is finally reopening since COVID-19’s shut down! Martin Mullen Art Gallery, located in the Fine Arts Center, has its opening reception Thursday, September 16th from 5-7 p.m. This fall’s exhibit is “Leave Me with You,” a solo event by Cynthia Fusillo. Cynthia is an alumna of SUNY Oneonta and an international artist who currently resides in Barcelona, Spain. Cynthia graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Arts in Art in 1976. She continued her education in art through 2015, getting her Master of Fine Arts, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in psychology, a postgraduate course in art therapy in Metafora, Spain, and Curatorial Studies in Venice, Italy.
Laura Rathe Fine Art and Make A Wish Foundation present "Moments Through Seasons" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. When 10-year-old Melinda Moreno, a pediatric cancer survivor from Bellaire, told Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana that she wanted art lessons and the opportunity to showcase her masterpieces in a gallery, they wasted no time getting started. In researching local artists in the Houston area, they found Edgar Medina, who specializes in abstract and mixed painting on canvas.
BELLAIRE, TX
Meadows Museum presents "Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. SMU's Meadows Museum will present "Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje," a major exhibition of Spanish dress and fashion that will pair paintings from the Meadows’s collection with historic dress and accessories from the Museo del Traje, Centro de Investigación del Patrimonio Etnológico in Madrid.
ADISH Presents "Facing the Forest" SS22 Collection

Israeli-Palestinian label ADISH has returned for Spring/Summer 2022, once again looking to its home countries for inspiration. Dubbed “Facing the Forest,” the collection takes its name from a book by A.B. Yehoshua, which tells of Palestinian villages that were razed and replaced with forests, parks and reserves. The natural tones...
Pigment International kicks off Black Fine Art Month with reception and art presentation

Pigment International hosted a kickoff to October’s Black Fine Art Month during a private salon on September 12 that featured the unveiling of a sculpture by acclaimed artist Gerald Griffin. The attendees got a first glimpse of Griffin‘s, MVP, Madame Vice President, a bronze bust of the country’s first African American and female vice president Kamala Harris, at the home of Pigment International advisor Dr. Patricia Blessman. The theme of Black Fine Art Month 2021 is Missing History – How Black Artists Are Telling the Full Story of American History.
Art League of the Chathams Fall Show and Opening Reception

The Art League of the Chathams will host their fall show of artwork by the Art League artists and showcase a husband and wife team. A opening reception will take place on September 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Lundt-Glover Gallery, located in the Chatham Twp. Municipal Building, 58 Meyersville Road, Chatham Twp, NJ. Refreshments are served. People who are unvaccinated are requested to please wear a mask.
ICOSA Collective presents Matt Rebholz and Jana Swec: "Terra Firmament" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Terra Firmament" presents an array of emotionally-charged paintings by artists Matt Rebholz and Jana Swec. Both artists channel their personal histories into landscapes steeped in narrative and individual mythology. Detached from human chronologies, a sense of geologic or sidereal time pervades these environments as they ruminate on intersections of earth, water, and the firmament.
Deborah Colton Gallery presents Bert L. Long, Jr.: "The Strength is from Within" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Deborah Colton Gallery presents "The Strength is from Within," an exhibition featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Bert L. Long, Jr. Long’s paintings and sculptures incorporate a high level of skill and sophisticated knowledge of art history, along with complex philosophical and social issues. Long describes the philosophy behind his work as "a quest to help people diagnose their inner self," believing his art to be "the vehicle to help facilitate the process."
