SITE131 presents "Fresh Faces from the The Rachofsky Collection" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After completing her seven-year abstract study, Angela Fabbri unveiled her contemporary realism series, "Inversion." With the foundation for this series beginning in 2000, Fabbri took inspiration from the next 17 years and created the debut collection. Unveiled in September 2017, each piece has a specific story that inspires each detail. Each piece represents a specific experience in her life that she believes greatly impacted getting her to where she is and who she is today. The value of time is a common theme in Fabbri’s work. With the letters being backwards, the viewer has to focus more intently to decode the messages, the painting draws audiences in and before they know it they're fully present in that moment. Each painting has a repeated message as well as a hidden message.

9 DAYS AGO