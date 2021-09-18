CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Oak Cliff Society Of Fine Arts - Turner House presents 8th Annual Rising Star Exhibition & Fundraiser

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts – Turner House will present its eight "Rising Star" exhibition and fundraiser. Fourteen prestigious North Texas galleries have each nominated one emerging Texas artist who is not yet represented by a gallery to be in the group show.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Alexandre Hogue: "The Modern Work" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alexandre Hogue was a passionate observer of life, and the act of painting directly from nature and experience informed his work throughout his long career, which spanned from the early 1920s until his death in 1994. Nature, to Hogue, was the entire sensorial realm of experience, whether he worked from landscape or from the figure, from memory or imagination.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Kallinen Art Gallery presents "Rising Tide"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Rising Tide" is an open call, juried art show in collaboration with Carla Bisong of Bisong Art Gallery. The show centers on the rising influence, power, and hope of women in America.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WTVR-TV

The 6th Annual Art for the Journey Exhibition and Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Art for the Journey is a local non-profit with a mission to transform lives through art and community. Cindy Paullin, Executive Director of Art For The Journey stopped by live to share more information about their 6th Annual Art for the Journey Exhibition and Celebration happening Thursday, September 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the West End of Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Rising Star#Charity#Patron Magazine
San Angelo LIVE!

New Exhibits on Display at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announced two new exhibits highlighting the talent of Texas artists, Hand Stitch 2021 / Works by Texas Artists and Majesty and Tenderness: The Art of Maurice Schmidt. The exhibits will open to the public the evening of Friday, September 24,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Dallas News

Rising Star exhibit at Oak Cliff’s Turner House spotlights emerging local artists

The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts is showcasing emerging local artists in its latest exhibit. The Rising Star exhibition features up-and-coming artists nominated by 14 of the top galleries in D-FW. The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts hosted a fundraiser earlier this week at the historic Turner House and will hold a reception for the exhibit on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. followed by a public reception Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
RISING STAR, TX
culturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art and Make A Wish Foundation present "Moments Through Seasons" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. When 10-year-old Melinda Moreno, a pediatric cancer survivor from Bellaire, told Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana that she wanted art lessons and the opportunity to showcase her masterpieces in a gallery, they wasted no time getting started. In researching local artists in the Houston area, they found Edgar Medina, who specializes in abstract and mixed painting on canvas.
BELLAIRE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
newjerseyhills.com

(VIDEO) WhittemoreCCC celebrates fifth anniversary with fall fundraising dinner, concert, art exhibit and auction on Thursday, Sept. 23

TEWKSBURY TWP. - Whittemore - Community, Culture & Conservation invites all to help celebrate its five-year anniversary with a fall fundraising dinner, concert, art exhibit and auction from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Gardens of Whittemore at 7 Rockaway Road in the Oldwick section of the township.
TEWKSBURY, NJ
coveleaderpress.com

Central Texas College Fine Arts hosts “Invisible Wounds” art exhibit

The Central Texas College (CTC) Fine Arts department announced it will host an artist exhibit featuring the works of sculptor and art therapist Peter Buotte. The exhibit, “Invisible Wounds,” features a series of digitally-rendered sculptures and photographs of U.S. combat veterans who have experienced traumatic brain injury and/or post-traumatic stress. The display will be available September 14 through November 16 in the upstairs art gallery of the CTC campus library in Killeen.
MUSEUMS
advocatemag.com

‘Rising Star’ at Turner House showcases work from up-and-coming artists

The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts offers a way for art collectors to snap up work from budding artists in the Dallas area every year. The group’s eighth-annual Rising Star exhibition features the work of “undiscovered” artists. From the Turner House website: “Last year 24 works of art were...
DALLAS, TX
thevalleyledger.com

The Fine Art Galleries at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center Reopens with Exhibit Highlighting LGBTQ+ Icons

ALLENTOWN, PA – The Fine Art Galleries at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has reopened at its primary location for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening coincides with the opening of “Portraits of Pride,” a series of drawings by New York artist E. Lesh that celebrates LGBTQ+ icons in American history. The exhibit includes portraits of Bayard Rustin, Harvey Milk, Edie Windsor, Marsha P. Johnson, and Larry Kramer, among others.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WCJB

Marion County Humane Society hosting 5th annual Art for Animals event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Humane Society is hosting the 5th annual Art for Animals event to raise money for the shelter. Art for Animals is a 2-day event with the first day being September 24 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market Pavillion at 310 SE 3rd St.
OCALA, FL
laduenews.com

Mosaics Fine Art Festival's 26th Annual Event

Mosaics Fine Art Festival will host its 26th annual event on Fri., Sept. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 40 restaurants and over 80 shops are located.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Troy Record

Arts Center announces annual Fence Exhibition

TROY, N.Y. — The Arts Center of the Capital Region will host its’ annual members’ Fence Exhibition beginning Sept. 23. The Fence Exhibition is an annual celebration that pays homage to a time when members’ artwork was exhibited on the iron fence surrounding Washington Park in Troy, the former location of the Arts Center. The theme of this year’s Fence Exhibition is “Art is Essential.”
TROY, NY
Red and Black

Lyndon House Arts Center hosts Willow Oak Tree Exhibit

The Lyndon House Arts Center is currently highlighting an almost three-month long exhibition dedicated to the late and famous willow oak tree that adorned the house's lawn for over a century. The exhibit itself features artwork created with and inspired by the tree by a myriad of local artists. Each...
ATHENS, GA
advocatemag.com

Nahuales exhibit explores ‘magic, healing and interconnectedness’ in Oak Cliff’s outdoor gallery

Themes of magic, healing and interconnectedness encompass the next exhibition at Terrain outdoor gallery in Oak Cliff. Mylan Nguyen opens Nahualito Oct. 2. Nguyen “creates cute and playful characters in her work,” which include ceramics, illustration, printmaking and installation, according to a media release: “Nahualito continues her exploration of these themes and draws on her multicultural heritage to revisit and reclaim the history of the Nahual.”
VISUAL ART
sbc.edu

Amherst Art Society exhibition in Benedict Gallery

Members of the Amherst Virginia Art Society have their work on display in Benedict Gallery at Sweet Briar College. The exhibition will be up through Dec. 17. “Because we have not been able to meet as a full group in our studio, this exhibit means a lot to us,” says co-chair Lois Coward. “It represents work that we have produced during a very dark time in our global history. We hope that it brings the viewer a chance to escape for a while into a world free of the constant worry for our health. Our work represents our collective attempt to not only bring joy and thoughtfulness to the viewer, but it is a source of communication from us to you.”
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
escalontimes.com

Mother Lode Art Association Hosting Fine Art Show, Exhibit

The deadline to enter the 67th Fine Art Show and Exhibit, hosted by the Mother Lode Art Association in Sonora, is rapidly approaching. Artists who want to display their work have until Sunday, Oct. 3 to submit an entry form for this year’s show. This Fine Art Show is a...
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy