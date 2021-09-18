Oak Cliff Society Of Fine Arts - Turner House presents 8th Annual Rising Star Exhibition & Fundraiser
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts – Turner House will present its eight "Rising Star" exhibition and fundraiser. Fourteen prestigious North Texas galleries have each nominated one emerging Texas artist who is not yet represented by a gallery to be in the group show.dallas.culturemap.com
Comments / 0