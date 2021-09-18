Oak Cliff Society Of Fine Arts - Turner House presents 8th Annual Rising Star Exhibition & Fundraiser

Members of the Amherst Virginia Art Society have their work on display in Benedict Gallery at Sweet Briar College. The exhibition will be up through Dec. 17. “Because we have not been able to meet as a full group in our studio, this exhibit means a lot to us,” says co-chair Lois Coward. “It represents work that we have produced during a very dark time in our global history. We hope that it brings the viewer a chance to escape for a while into a world free of the constant worry for our health. Our work represents our collective attempt to not only bring joy and thoughtfulness to the viewer, but it is a source of communication from us to you.”

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO