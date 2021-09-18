Dallas Children's Theater presents Circo Metropolis

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Children's Theater has pulled out all the stops for their long-awaited reopening with an interactive and fun event curated by those fabulously festive clowns, Slappy and Monday, and a host of their friends. The event will feature juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated storytelling, and clowning.