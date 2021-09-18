CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Emmys, Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali,’ A Political ‘Fiasco,’ Lifetime’s ‘Imperfect High’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Look for The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Queen’s Gambit to make strong showings at Sunday’s Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Ken Burns’ epic four-night Muhammad Ali documentary is a fully rounded biographical portrait of the legendary boxer. From the makers of Slow Burn, Epix docuseries Fiasco adapts a podcast shining new light on the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. Sherri Shepherd stars with Dance Moms regular Nia Sioux in Lifetime’s cautionary drama Imperfect High.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
respect-mag.com

Spotify and Ken Burns Release Playlist for New Documentary Muhammad Ali Premiering 9/19 on PBS

MUHAMMAD ALI, the award winning filmmaker worked with Spotify exclusively for a playlist of songs featured in the film, Music from Muhammad Ali. Premiering on PBS on September 19, the four-part series follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
MUSIC
Tampa Bay Times

Review of ‘Muhammad Ali,’ a film by Ken Burns | Column

Although Ken Burns’ Muhammad Ali opens during the age of black and white television, Ali’s spirit remains so alive today that it is jarring to see him dancing about in colorless footage as Sonny Liston stalks the ring seeking to land the blow that will shut the kid’s mouth. That...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ken Burns
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Muhammad Ali' gets the Ken Burns treatment

Fall television begins in earnest with a new documentary series from Ken Burns. Along with Sarah Burns and David McMahan, the “Civil War” director presents “Muhammad Ali” (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings), a four-part profile airing nightly through Wednesday. Ali’s public career intersects with so many of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperfect#Cbs
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Ken Burns’ Dynamic Portrait of Muhammad Ali Is a Knockout

As punchy as its charismatic subject, so full of twists and turns that it earns a “To be continued…” teaser after each episode, Ken Burns’ majestic four-night portrait of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — written and co-directed by his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon — delivers a knockout of sheer narrative power.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WITF

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century. Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.
COMBAT SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

'Muhammad Ali' lets Ken Burns go four fascinating rounds with the champ's life and legacy

Floating and stinging as it explores the boxing icon's life inside the ring and out, "Muhammad Ali" is another epic Ken Burns-produced dive into the life of an influential 20th-century figure, coming on the heels of "Hemingway." Much has said about Ali, but going the distance with this four-part PBS documentary makes it feel like, well, the greatest.
SPORTS
phillytrib.com

After six years, Ken Burns' 'Muhammad Ali' is coming to PBS

He is “The Greatest,” even if he said so himself. But he’s not alone in his self-appraisal. Millions of fans have agreed with him over the course of his fabulous career – including famed film maker Ken Burns. In fact, Burns, who has produced many exciting and informative films on a variety of subjects, has completed “Muhammad Ali,” a new four-part documentary which will air on WHYY-TV 12 Sept. 19-22. from 8-10 p.m.
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Muhammad Ali’ by Ken Burns Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns is ditching wildlife and history to focus on one of sports’ most influential figures — Muhammad Ali. The four-part docuseries will focus on Ali’s life as a boxer and a controversial political icon. You can watch all four episodes of Muhammad Ali starting September 19 on PBS. You can watch it live in the PBS App or on-demand with the PBS Documentaries Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Muhammad Ali’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Co-Directed Docuseries About The Legend’s Life And Influcences

When a subject, whether it’s an individual person or an overarching concept like jazz, gets the “Ken Burns treatment,” you’re expecting slow music, lots of panning over old photos, and interviews with all sorts of experts. But Burns’ latest effort, Muhammad Ali, is as fast as the young Ali was in the ring, but with lots of space to examine just what made Ali truly The Greatest, and who had the biggest influence on that. Read on for more…
ENTERTAINMENT
wfmt.com

Beats & Boxing: How Music Adds Power to Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali’

Jennifer Dunnington creates emotions for a living. An Emmy-winning music producer and music editor who’s worked on Spotlight, The Wolf of Wall Street, and In the Heights, Dunnington has to find — or create — the perfect piece of music to complement a scene. Does the scene need a gloomy undertone? Is there tension bubbling right under the surface? Is a character guardedly optimistic? Music can help convey these pivotal emotional cues while also introducing momentum and drama.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy