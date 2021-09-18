CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Truck Yard presents Trucktoberfest

 7 days ago

Truck Yard Dallas and Truck Yard The Colony are hosting their inaugural Trucktoberfest, featuring a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities such as a Stein Holding Contest and Wiener Dog Race. Many revelers will proudly don the traditional Lederhosen and Dirndl. And in keeping true to tradition, locally loved Brew Boss Dennis Wehrmann is tapping his great grandfather's 200-year-old keg of Truck Yard's "Trucktoberfest" brew.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

Oktoberfest Fort Worth features authentic German food, music, dancing, games, biergartens, dachshund races, and Spaten and other Fall and Oktoberfest craft beers from around the country.
FORT WORTH, TX
MASS Gallery presents "Road Soda: A Texas Road Trip Traveling Exhibition" opening reception

MASS members curated a show of Austin artists and sent the work on a road trip around Texas. The work, which is completely housed in a 20x20x20 FedEx box, has traveled from Austin, to Houston, to Galveston, to Dallas, to Lubbock and back to Austin. At each destination, friends of MASS unpacked, displayed, and documented the artwork in the new environments before sending them packing to their next stop. Now home in Austin, MASS is displaying the artwork, the photographs and a Road Soda Zine.
TEXAS STATE
Addison Sloane Gallery presents Dallas Art Affair

The Dallas Art Affair is a celebration of the Dallas artist community. The event will showcase six of Dallas' most talented and up-and-coming artists. Each artist will have 3 to 5 pieces on display that will be available for purchase throughout the event. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.
Garland Guzzler 0.5K Race & Oktoberfest

The fourth annual The Garland Guzzler 0.5K race is part of the city of Garland's Oktoberfest celebration. Runners are encouraged to don lederhosen and top off their 546 yard run with Oktoberfest-themed food, drink and games. Underachievers are welcome, and everyone gets a medal.
GARLAND, TX
Urban Axes presents Cats, Dogs and Bulls(eyes) Fundraiser Tournament for Friends of AAC

The Cats, Dogs and Bulls(eyes) Fundraiser Tournament for Friends of AAC will feature a night of axe throwing and fundraising. There will be beer, wine, food, prizes, and an axe throwing tournament, with 50 percent of proceeds going to Friends of Austin Animal Center.
ANIMALS
Yaga's Entertainment presents Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

Yaga's Entertainment will present the 12th annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival. The event will feature a Shrimp Scamper 5K Fun Run, Cook Off and Gumbo Stroll, and many other fun events.
GALVESTON, TX
Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Dallas rebrands, farewell Richard Rawlings

The restaurant and live music spot formerly known as Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Northwest Dallas is rebranding. New name: Amplified, and former co-founder Richard Rawlings is no longer involved. It'll occupy the same space at 10261 Technology Blvd., but with a renovated interior, improved audio system, and new...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Overseed the yard‌

Spring and summer bloomers are best divided in the fall Bohemian vibe permeates light-filled Southhampton home Things to do in the garden this week Fall is the time to fertilize cool-season lawns Compton Heights stunner is updated with modern furnishings, touches of whimsy. If your lawn is starting to look...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Festival
Society
Swift Fit Events presents The Austin Taco Run

Participants of The Austin Taco Run will explore East Austin heritage on the run with taco stops along the way. Stops will include Las Trancas, TexSueno, and Asador Tacos.
WORKOUTS
Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

The Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will feature over 2,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks thru '87. The event will also include the Spectre Performance All American Sunday, Goodguys Autocross, the opportunity to cruise the Texas Motor Speedway track in your vehicle, Team Texas NASCAR Stock Car Rides, vendor & manufacturer exhibits, a giant swap meet, the Cars 4 Sale Corral, live music entertainment, a Model & Pedal Car Show, and free kids entertainment.
MOTORSPORTS
ROCO presents Revelry Gala

The ROCO Revelry gala salutes ROCO's vital impact as a leader in revolutionizing and shaping the future of classical music. The event will feature a short live ROCO performance of the opening concert excerpts, followed by cocktails with ROCO musicians joining for dinner.
MUSIC
Harvest Green presents OutRun Hunger 5K

Harvest Green will present OutRun Hunger 5K. The annual race begins with a kid's run at the Farmhouse, followed by a family 5K race. All proceeds benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.
ADVOCACY
Beatnik presents 4th Anniversary Party

Beatnik will present their fourth year anniversary party featuring local artists and vendors. Beatnik is not only a space to shop curated goods, but a space for the community.
CELEBRATIONS
8 Haunted Places You Can Spend the Night

You don't have to wait until Halloween to spot a ghost or two. If you're an adventurous traveler who loves a good scare, you may be more interested in a restless nights' sleep rather than a relaxing escape. These haunted inns, hotels, and Airbnbs are full of things that go bump in the night.
THEATER & DANCE
Grab A Cold Drink In An Abandoned Factory At Monday Night Brewing In Tennessee

The city of Nashville does a great job expanding into new dining sectors while honoring the character of the city’s past, and Monday Night Brewing has brought a little spice to Germantown. Its newest location can be found in the historic Neuhoff district, and the recent September opening has already garnered a series of excited and curious locals. Grab a cold one and perhaps even a game of cornhole at Nashville’s newest taproom, folks. This soon-to-be hotspot is bound to provide the date-night-out experience you’re looking for.
TENNESSEE STATE
A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
September Yard of the Month

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Navasota Garden Club presented the September Yard of the Month award to Karen and Rob Moss for their home at 415 McNair Street. Their yard features a variety of plants including purple fountain grass, Thumbergia, Black Eyed Susan, Ipomoea, Scarlett O’Hara, Groton, Castor Bean, Cast Iron Plant, Iris, French Marigold, Ambrella Palm, Citronella grass, Butterfly Ginger and more.
NAVASOTA, TX
Rescheduled Concert at Learning Yard Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Sounds World Music Concert featuring Why Try? will take place on Sunday, September 19 at 3 p.m. The concert was rescheduled from its previous date. This is the final concert of the summer series with the Framingham Public Library. Why Try?, is a 5-piece alternative rock band...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
2 FREE YARD SALE SIGNS

7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The Preserve at Chino. Go to 15871 Main Street (The Parkhouse) to shop and pick-up a map of the participating homes! There will be over 20 households in one location for one-stop shopping...
CHINO, CA

