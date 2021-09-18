Truck Yard presents Trucktoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MASS members curated a show of Austin artists and sent the work on a road trip around Texas. The work, which is completely housed in a 20x20x20 FedEx box, has traveled from Austin, to Houston, to Galveston, to Dallas, to Lubbock and back to Austin. At each destination, friends of MASS unpacked, displayed, and documented the artwork in the new environments before sending them packing to their next stop. Now home in Austin, MASS is displaying the artwork, the photographs and a Road Soda Zine.

