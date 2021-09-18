Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Carmen Menza: "Negotiating Dialogues"

The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra has announced its lineup for the Mainstage Series this season. The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra has released the following:. Don’t miss your final opportunity to see each of the four Music Director Finalists conduct the SMSO before the new Music Director is chosen! The new director will be selected at the end of this Mainstage series and will conduct their first concert as our new music director in our 2022 Summer Beach Series.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO