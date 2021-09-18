CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Carmen Menza: "Negotiating Dialogues"

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Negotiating Dialogues" is a modern chamber work for clarinet, viola, cello, vibraphone and spoken poetry that employ an environment of both recorded and live players. Using software algorithms, projections are triggered by the music and appear around the audience creating a visually and auditory immersive environment.

