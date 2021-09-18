CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

City of Grand Prairie Parks & Recreation presents Paws in the Park

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. EpicCentral will be hosting the inaugural Paws in the Park, followed by Movies on the lawn. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are invited to take part in the tail waggin’ fun. Furry friends will have the opportunity to cool off in a splash zone dog park. Owners will have the chance to gather important information on how to care for their dogs, and enter a free raffle that will include fun items for their pups. At sunset, the original classic 101 Dalmatians will be shown on the big screen with sweets and treats available for purchase.

