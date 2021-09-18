Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Night Hike

Get more details about the upcoming event in this post. Bugs and insects are very fascinating creatures that are an essential part of our society. Bees pollinate flowers, ants can carry many times their weight, and the list of exceptional characteristics of many of these tiny creatures goes on. There are so many different things you can learn about bugs in general, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is going to make it easier to do so with their upcoming bugfest.

12 DAYS AGO