Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Night Hike

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will highlight the sights, smells, and sounds of night with Heard Trail Guides. During the Night Hikes, attendees are encouraged to sharpen their senses to be able to spot signs of animal life and learn more about the inhabitants of the Heard.

dallas.culturemap.com

