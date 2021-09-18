Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Night Hike
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will highlight the sights, smells, and sounds of night with Heard Trail Guides. During the Night Hikes, attendees are encouraged to sharpen their senses to be able to spot signs of animal life and learn more about the inhabitants of the Heard.
