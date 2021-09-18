CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating suspicious death

By David Medina
 7 days ago
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead inside a residence.

According to the department, officers responded to a nature unknown call in the 2700 block of North 21st Place at around 3:56 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they discovered the man dead inside.

One person of interest is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tips hot line at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

