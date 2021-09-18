CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man divides TikTok after getting a huge Grandpa Simpson quote tattooed on his leg

By Greg Evans
 7 days ago
An avid fan of The Simpsons has divided opinion on TikTok after getting a full quote from Grandpa ‘Abe’ Simpson - a character famed for his rambling speeches - tattooed on his leg.

In a TikTok video of the design, artist and tattooist ‘jonarton’ shows off a huge tattoo, on what appears to be another man’s leg of Abe Simpson’s long-winded story about wearing “an onion on your belt, which was the style at the time.”

The quote comes from the classic Simpsons episode ‘Last Exit to Springfield (Season 4, Episode 17) which first aired on 11th March, 1993.

The scene involves nuclear power plant owner Mr Burns, hoping that some ‘strikebreakers’ from the 1930s can break up a group of his striking workers. This just happens to be Abe and his elderly friends, who are past their prime but can trick strikers by telling them “stories that don’t go anywhere.”

This results in this classic moment which ranks up there as one of the best in the show’s history.

Now, while that scene is undisputably funny, perhaps getting it as a tattoo wasn’t always going to please everyone.

Sure enough, the comments on the clip’s TikTok page are pretty divided. One person called it “incredible” with another writing “This is amazing. I respect the weird guy and the artist so much.”

Others aren’t as on board as some. One critic said: “Wow...can you say regret and louder.” Another person wrote: “Funny tat and joke but I can’t help but cringe at the line work.”

Even jonarton wrote in the caption for the clip: “This tattoo is simultaneously amazing and awful!!”

Still, the video of the tattoo has been already been viewed more than one million times so it clearly has some people talking. It will definitely be a great ice breaker at a party, we can say that.

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you're Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying "Covid test, but make it fashion" and "Covid safe goddess omggg". Lizzo, who...
