Penn Cambria responds to halftime challenge, blitzes Somerset

SOMERSET – Penn Cambria junior quarterback Garrett Harrold racked up 389 yards of total offense and six touchdowns as the Panthers pounded Somerset 41-14 on Friday night.

“We really challenged our kids at halftime,” said Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus. “We haven’t been in that position yet this year. We responded, and you saw what we can be in the second half.”

Harrold, who rushed 11 times for 166 yards, put the Panthers on the board with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with a minute to play in the first quarter.

Later in the half on a designed quarterback keeper, Harrold weaved his way through defenders up the right sideline, dishing out some punishment on his way to the end zone for an 80-yard score.

The score gave the Panthers the lead for good just one play after the Golden Eagles (0-3) tied the game at 7.

He finished 12 of 19 passing for 223 yards to pair with four touchdowns and two interceptions, one coming on a tipped ball and the other while he was trying to make a play on the final play of the first half.

“He has such a good grasp of the offense,” said Felus. “He’s playing at a high level right now, and our kids are feeding off of it.

“There’s no question he’s one of our leaders on this team. He puts the time in.”

Penn Cambria (4-0) forced four Somerset turnovers, including a pick and a fumble recovery in the first half that killed two promising Golden Eagles drives.

Junior running back Zach Grove rushed eight times for 98 yards. He caught four passes for 99 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter. Grove also recovered a fumble and picked off Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger late in the third quarter.

Junior wide receiver Luke Shuagis caught three passes for 55 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter. Cole Eberhart also snagged three catches, including two touchdown grabs from 12 and 9 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Somerset won the time of possession battle in the first half, but could not hold off Penn Cambria’s explosive, quick-strike offense in the third quarter.

The Panthers held a commanding 27-7 lead after three quarters in large part because of Harrold’s two long scoring passes that demoralized the Golden Eagles defense.

In addition to the turnovers, missed tackles in the open field helped lead to the Golden Eagles demise.

“When you play a real good team like Penn Cambria, they’re very capable of the big play,” said Somerset coach Brian Basile.

“Every time we had them third and long, a big play happened. They have great weapons, and they know how to use them.”

Somerset’s do-it-all tailback Ethan Hemminger rushed 24 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He was 7 of 10 passing for 59 yards and two interceptions.

Senior Will Reeping caught 6 passes for 57 yards on what was Somerset’s Senior Night.

“We’ve been fighting the COVID thing,” said Basile. “We lost a couple starters again this week. You have to love the fight in the guys that played tonight. We started three freshmen. I’m proud of my seniors tonight on senior night. They showed great leadership.”

Somerset visits Bishop Guilfoyle next Saturday. Penn Cambria travels to face fellow unbeaten Central.