Young Blues goalie Hofer got a taste of the NHL without getting in a game

The general idea about the progression of young goalies is that to get better, they need games. The more they play, the better. But last year, there weren’t a lot of games to go around for young goalies. Blues prospect Joel Hofer got in only 10 games, all with Utica of the AHL, but he still felt he took big steps. Hofer spent much of the season on the Blues’ taxi squad, as the team’s third goalie. He traveled with the team and was around the team, though usually he worked out separately with the other taxi-squad members. But that meant he also got to face rehabbing NHLers who would skate with that group, which meant he faced a lot of shots from, notably, Vladimir Tarasenko, as he recovered from his shoulder surgery. Hard to find many AHL shooters to top that.