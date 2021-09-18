What is the Buzz About Bugs?

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is buzzing with bug activities this fall! The nationally touring Small Wonders: Insects in Focus. photography exhibition opened on September 7 and will run through October 20. Accompanying the exhibition is the artwork of local photographer, musician, illustrator, and artist, Frank Cianciolo. Insects play a critical role in the environment. Viewing the insect world through art gives visitors a new appreciation of its beauty and diversity. Join us via Zoom on October 4 at 9 am when Frank Cianciolo will discuss this beauty and the environmental significance o.