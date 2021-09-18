Ligonier Valley relies on balance to sink Frazier

LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley was without star quarterback Haden Sierocky on Friday night, but the Rams had little trouble dispatching Frazier en route to a 33-6 victory over the Commodores at Weller Field.

Five different Rams found the end zone on Friday night, as their balanced offensive attack helped offset the absence of Sierocky.

Ligonier Valley senior Grant Dowden finished with five catches for 86 yards and caught the game’s first touchdown, and also finished with 49 rushing yards.

“Well, I just thought it was awesome that we installed three new things within a week and we already had success on the field,” Dowden said after Ligonier Valley moved to 4-0 on the season.

“A lot of different people touching the ball, and it was awesome.”

Dowden caught a 10-yard strike from Broderick Schreyer in the first quarter.

Schreyer was making his first career start and led the Rams to a touchdown on their second possession of the game.

“A lot of heart by our kids. A lot of kids stepped up with a lot of adversity we had coming into the game,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said.

The Rams generated a defensive score in the second quarter.

Nose tackle Jude Grzywinski intercepted a screen pass, and the big 301-pound lineman rumbled in from 35 yards out to make it 14-0.

It was a sequence that caught the veteran coach by surprise.

“All week long, we played that middle screen horribly,” Beitel said.

Ligonier Valley added to its lead with a 29-yard run from Miles Higgins to make it 20-0 in the second quarter.

The Commodores did not give up, however.

After a slow start on offense, Frazier finally broke through on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Boggs to Isaac Thomas on a fourth and 10 to inch back into the game and make it 20-6 before halftime.

Ligonier Valley made a prompt statement in the third quarter. Nick Beitel darted down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown on the opening possession.

Following a turnover on downs, the Rams mounted a 12-play, 96-yard drive that took 6:36 off the clock. Schreyer cruised up the middle for a 16-yard quarterback keeper for a score that put the game out of reach.

Schreyer ended the evening with 129 passing yards.

“He threw his first varsity touchdown pass and he ran in for his very first varsity touchdown run tonight,” Beitel said of Schreyer.

“He’s growing, it is what it is. It was his first start and he gets a win in his first start and in terms of the way I rate quarterbacks, I rate quarterbacks by, ‘Are you able to move the sticks and are you able to get a ‘W’ for your football team?’

“And he got both of those tonight, so I’d rate him very high.”

Beitel declined to comment on the severity of Sierocky’s injury.

The Rams host Carrick from the Pittsburgh City League in Week 5.