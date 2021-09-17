CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center grows into new location

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
 8 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An area organization that works to help children who have been abused is now operating out of a new, larger location.

Cambria County’s Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center has moved from its previous location on Eisenhower Boulevard to new premises at 117 Work Drive, just off Scalp Avenue.

Cambria County's Child Advocacy Center, Circle of Support, shown , on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, is located at 117 Work Drive in Richland.

The center helps to streamline the process children go through when they are reporting allegations of abuse by putting resources such as forensic interviewers and medical examiners together in one place.

According to Diana Grosik, executive director, the center’s staff outgrew its previous space. She said the new location will help ensure the privacy of those who need to visit the center.

Grosik said the center’s new interview room is much larger and has a window to allow natural light.

“Even though it’s not a big window, the natural light makes it just that much more inviting,” she said. “I know even our team members who observe the interviews on a screen say, ‘Oh, it looks so much brighter and welcoming.’ Just little changes that we made here, in just a little bit bigger of a room, makes a little bit of a difference for the kids, too.”

Grosik said the new location has reduced the interactions between the children and law enforcement professionals; those interactions can be intimidating for some small children, she explained. The building has a room with a separate entrance and restroom so that police are not crossing paths with children.

“Sometimes when the police are there – full uniform, gun on their hip – it’s sometimes a little intimidating for kids,” she said. “... And we also know, especially with the littles, if they see the police are there, it makes them more afraid or more nervous to talk, so the setup here is that we are able to prevent any of those interactions or from them crossing paths, which is really amazing.”

The center will now also have a child abuse pediatrician from UPMC providing exams for the children, Grosik said.

The center’s board president, James Andrews, said the new building is “a physical expression of our growth over the past six years.”

Andrews said: “During that time, we have provided critical services to the families and children touched by abuse in the Johnstown and Cambria County area. We have grown from a staff of one, serving 100 children the first year of operation, to a staff of five, now serving 300 children a year. This new location enables us to provide the children and families we serve with a fully private and comfortable environment to explore their experiences and begin the process of healing.”

Grosik said the center has served more than 1,400 children, adding that those involved in planning for the center initially thought they would serve 100 per year.

“I think that alone speaks to the need in our community – and the rapid growth we’ve experienced, just going from one staff in our first year to now having five staff in our sixth year, really just speaks to the need,” she said. “The newer building is really accommodating our growth and the needs of our center, and it also provides a very comfortable, very private setting for the families to come so that they are at ease throughout the process. I think that makes a big difference.”

