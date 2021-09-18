CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kaya Scodelario pregnant with second child

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaya Scodelario is pregnant. The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Benjamin Walker, 39, are expecting their second child together. She posted a picture of her bump and wrote: "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now. So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired (sic)."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

It’s a girl! Rachel Platten gives birth to second child

Rachel Platten has given birth to her second child with husband Kevin Lazan: a baby girl named Sophie Jo. The 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer announced the happy news on her Instagram Wednesday, revealing her daughter was born at home in a water birth on September 9 after “2.5 grueling days of labor.”
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jeannie Mai announced that she is pregnant with husband Jeezy’s child; it’s their first child together. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she told Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”. She revealed the announcement on The Real...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaya Scodelario
myv949.com

Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Kash Doll surprised fans Thursday with some big news! The Detroit rapper popped out on Instagram with a baby bump to reveal she’s expecting her first child!. Kash Doll shared some stunning pics from her maternity photo shoot and in which she was draped in a nude colored wrap. The...
CELEBRITIES
tribuneledgernews.com

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton welcome second child

Jazz, 34 - who already has daughter Kinsey, two, with Kieran, 38 - took to Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to a son one month ago on August 17. She shared a number of pictures of the new tot and wrote: "One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Boho
St. Louis American

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child and Kulture Kiari is now a big sister! Her parents, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child into the world. On Monday, Sept. 6 they made a social media announcement about the baby’s arrival. Cardi B shared a...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Kirsten Dunst welcomes second child!

Kirsten Dunst welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year. The 39-year-old actor secretly gave birth to a baby boy named James Robert four months ago, and announced the news in an interview with the New York Times. She told the publication: “This is the newest guy, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

In an emotional post shared to Instagram late Wednesday night, legendary '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics after she was "brutally disfigured" by the company's CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy