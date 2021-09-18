CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Of Duty Warzone Banned Players Will Stay Banned For Vanguard

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Activision's biggest problem right now, aside from the piling lawsuits, is cheaters. The developer's properties are riddled with hackers which have made many fans of the Call of Duty series drop the game and wait for Battlefield 2042, or at least wait to see if Activision makes any improvements. And it seems that one of the ways to try and keep Call of Duty Vanguard from being swarmed with hackers, cheaters, and general toxic jerks, they've confirmed that bans acquired in Warzone will apply to Vanguard too.

