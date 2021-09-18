Call Of Duty Warzone Banned Players Will Stay Banned For Vanguard

Xbox players have found that their consoles are shutting down in the middle of games like NBA 2K22 and Microsoft is currently working to discover the cause of the issue. At the time of writing, if you check Xbox Status through Microsoft's official website, it will tell you that there's limited functionality for NBA 2K22 on the Xbox Series X which was originally reported on September 4th. The official Xbox Support account acknowledged what was going on and that work was being undertaken to address this, however, players replied that they were seeing the same shutdown bug in games like Borderlands 3, FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

FIFA ・ 1 HOUR AGO